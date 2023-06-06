Camus charges into Roland Garros boys' doubles quarterfinals

Charlie Camus has become the first Australian in seven years to reach the boys' doubles quarterfinals at Roland Garros.

The 16-year-old from Canberra, who is ranked No.50 in the ITF World Tour junior rankings, and his Czech partner Jan Hrazdil are yet to lose a set in Paris this week.

They continued their impressive march through the draw with a 7-6(2) 6-4 victory against Ukraine's Volodymyr Iakubenko and Czech Vit Kalina in second-round action today.

This is a career-best performance from Camus at Grand Slam level and sees him become the first Australian boy to progress to this stage in Paris since Alex de Minaur and Blake Ellis in 2016.

Camus is coached by Wayne Arthurs, a former Aussie pro who peaked at world No.11 in doubles.

Lily Taylor, a 16-year-old from Queensland, recorded a major milestone of her own in the girls' doubles competition.

World No.49 Taylor teamed with France's Jenny Lim to score a 6-3 6-4 victory against American combination Alexia Harmon and Valeria Ray.

It is Taylor's career-first Grand Slam-level win.

Emerson Jones and her British partner Hannah Klugman also advanced, after receiving a walkover from the No.2 seeds.

Jones is enjoying a breakout run in the girls' singles competition, where she has progressed to the third round.

The 14-year-old from the Gold Coast is now aiming to become the first Australian in 25 years to reach a girls' singles quarterfinal in Paris.

All three of these promising athletes - Camus, Taylor and Jones - train at Tennis Australia's National Tennis Academy in Brisbane.

Aussies in action - Roland Garros

RESULTS

Boys' doubles, second round

Charlie Camus (AUS)/Jan Hrazdil (CZE) d Volodymyr Iakubenko (UKR)/Vit Kalina (CZE) 7-6(2) 6-4

Girls' doubles, first round

Emerson Jones (AUS)/Hannah Klugman (GBR) d [2] Mayu Crossley (JPN)/Kaitlin Quevedo (USA) w/o

Lily Taylor (AUS)/Jenny Lim (FRA) d Alexia Harmon (USA)/Valeria Ray (USA) 6-3 6-4

Malak El Allami (MOR)/Aya El Aouni (MOR) d [Alt] Maya Joint (AUS)/Ashton Bowers (USA) 6-2 6-2

COMING UP

Girls' singles, third round

Emerson Jones (AUS) v [3] Alina Korneeva

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2023 girls' singles draw

Boys' doubles, quarterfinals

Charlie Camus (AUS)/Jan Hrazdil (CZE) v TBC



> VIEW: Roland Garros 2023 boys' doubles draw

Girls' doubles, second round

Lily Taylor (AUS)/Jenny Lim (FRA) v Ranah Akua Stoiber (GBR)/Mingge Xu (GBR)

Emerson Jones (AUS)/Hannah Klugman (GBR) v Alena Kovackova (CZE)/Laura Samsonova (CZE)

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2023 girls' doubles draw

