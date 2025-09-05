Wayne won his first ATP title in February 2005 at Scottsdale (d Ancic). At 33 years of age, he was the oldest first-time winner since the ATP Tour was formed in 1990.

He retired at Wimbledon 2007 with 12 doubles titles, a career-high singles ranking of 44 (July 2001) and 11 in doubles (November 2003).

Arthurs first came to international attention in 1999 after a phenomenal Wimbledon where he rode his legendary serve through qualifying to the fourth round without once dropping it.

Former Australian Davis Cup coach John Newcombe subsequently selected Wayne for the semifinal tie in Brisbane against Russia and he played an important role in the team thereafter.

In 2003 he was pivotal in Australia’s successful Davis Cup campaign and established a win–loss record of 18-10 (10-4 singles, 8-6 doubles). Arthurs also represented Australia at the Athens 2004 Olympics.

In Grand Slam tennis, his best was R16 showings at Wimbledon in 1999 and 2002, the 2001 French Open and the 2000 US Open.

Wayne is the son of former Irish Davis Cup player Derek Arthurs and Angie Arthurs. Wayne and his partner, Caroline Gideskog, have a daughter, Amber who was born in 2006. In 2010 he joined the National Academy, Melbourne, as a coach.