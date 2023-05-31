Australian juniors ready for Roland Garros challenge

Australia's Billie Jean King Cup captain Alicia Molik is looking forward to closely following the Roland Garros junior competitions.

"I think the exposure in junior Grand Slams is really critically important," Molik said.

"It's a really healthy stepping stone to see the level of the rest of the world, get that competitive nature, but also be around the pros as well."

Emerson Jones and Lily Taylor will represent Australia in the girls' singles competition in Paris this year, with Maya Joint hoping to earn a place in the field through qualifying.

Molik is particularly keen to watch Jones, who broke into the world's top 20 in the ITF World Tennis Tour junior rankings this week.

The 14-year-old from the Gold Coast is currently the highest-ranked 2008-born player in the world.

"It's a brilliant sign that (Aussie coach) David Taylor's teamed up with her at the National Tennis Academy," Molik said of Jones.

"I hear she's a great competitor and a great trainer. I'm really looking forward to her future, seeing her develop.

"Dave's track record in Australian tennis is pretty phenomenal, with Sam (Stosur) and myself; they were the fondest memories of my tennis life. So I'm sure his wealth of experience is really going to help Emerson step up, her game, her future, and those foundational building blocks."

Jones' older brother, 16-year-old Hayden, will represent Australia in the boys' singles competition at Roland Garros.

Charlie Camus is the other Australian contender in the boys' singles event. The 16-year-old from Canberra is the top seed in qualifying.

The Roland Garros junior qualifying competition begins in Paris today, with main-draw action following from 4 June.

