- Began playing tennis aged eight and started coaching in 1992
- Became a coach on the WTA Tour in 1995, based out of the Hopman Tennis Academy in the US
- Touring WTA coach from 1995 to 2000
- Coached at the Saddlebrook Tennis Academy in Florida from 1995-2000
- Appointed by Tennis Australia as the national women’s travelling coach in 2001, working with Alicia Molik, Evie Dominikovic and Nicole Pratt
- Nominated Australian Fed Cup coach in 2002 and 2003
- Coached several top 20 WTA players, including former World Number 1’s Martina Hingis and Ana Ivanovic, US Open Champion Sam Stosur and Olympic bronze medallist Alicia Molik
- Appointed captain of the Australian Fed Cup team in 2006
- Named the Australian Institute of Sport’s tennis program women’s coach in 2007, working with Casey Dellacqua, Jessica Moore and Stosur
- Coached the Australian women’s team at the 2008 Beijing Olympics
- Guided Sam Stosur to her maiden Grand Slam title, the 2011 US Open
- Stepped down from the role of Fed Cup captain in December 2012 (Alicia Molik was named captain in January 2013) to focus on coaching Sam Stosur
- David Taylor and Sam Stosur parted ways in August 2013; they reunited in April 2015
- In between he worked with Croatian-born Australian Ajla Tomljanovic.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|52
|Born
|13 October 1972
|Birth Place
|Tumut, New South Wales