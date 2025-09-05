David Taylor

Australia

She’s set out goals, she wants to get a lot more defined in her playing style; looking for forehands, using her movement in an offensive way, not just a defensive way. Having clear patterns of play to build her game around. I like that, the fact she’s looking to be a lot more structured.

David Taylor, 29 Mar 2019


Biography

  • Began playing tennis aged eight and started coaching in 1992
  • Became a coach on the WTA Tour in 1995, based out of the Hopman Tennis Academy in the US
  • Touring WTA coach from 1995 to 2000
  • Coached at the Saddlebrook Tennis Academy in Florida from 1995-2000
  • Appointed by Tennis Australia as the national women’s travelling coach in 2001, working with Alicia Molik, Evie Dominikovic and Nicole Pratt
  • Nominated Australian Fed Cup coach in 2002 and 2003
  • Coached several top 20 WTA players, including former World Number 1’s Martina Hingis and Ana Ivanovic, US Open Champion Sam Stosur and Olympic bronze medallist Alicia Molik
  • Appointed captain of the Australian Fed Cup team in 2006
  • Named the Australian Institute of Sport’s tennis program women’s coach in 2007, working with Casey Dellacqua, Jessica Moore and Stosur
  • Coached the Australian women’s team at the 2008 Beijing Olympics
  • Guided Sam Stosur to her maiden Grand Slam title, the 2011 US Open
  • Stepped down from the role of Fed Cup captain in December 2012 (Alicia Molik was named captain in January 2013) to focus on coaching Sam Stosur
  • David Taylor and Sam Stosur parted ways in August 2013; they reunited in April 2015
  • In between he worked with Croatian-born Australian Ajla Tomljanovic.

Statistics

Key statistics

Age52
Born13 October 1972
Birth PlaceTumut, New South Wales