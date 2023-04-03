Clay-court season begins for Aussie stars

Houston, USA

Aleksandar Vukic has successfully qualified at an ATP 250 clay-court tournament in Houston this week.

The 26-year-old sealed his place in the main draw with a 6-2 6-3 victory today against fourth-seeded Belgian Zizou Bergs.

This is the fifth tour-level tournament that world No.151 Vukic has qualified for this season.

He joins Jason Kubler, Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell in the men's singles main draw.

Aussies in action - Houston

RESULTS

Men's qualifying singles, final round

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) d [4] Zizou Bergs (BEL) 6-2 6-3

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

[6] Jason Kubler (AUS) v [WC] Fernando Verdasco (ESP)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [5] J.J. Wolf (USA)

Max Purcell (AUS) v Daniel Altmaier (GER)

[Q] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v Denis Kudla (USA)



Men's doubles, first round

[1] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) v [WC] William Blumberg (USA)/Christian Harrison (USA)

Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [WC] Hunter Reese (USA)/Reese Stalder (USA)

Marrakech, Morocco

Chris O'Connell and Alexei Popyrin are beginning their clay-court season at an ATP 250 tournament in Morocco this week.

O'Connell will face a qualifier in the opening round, while Popyrin has been pitted against a local wildcard.

Aussies in action - Marrakech

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

Chris O'Connell (AUS) v Qualifier

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [WC] Younes Lalami Laaroussi (MOR)

Estoril, Portugal

Three Australians - John Peers, Andrew Harris and John-Patrick Smith - are competing in the men's doubles competition at an ATP 250 tournament in Estoril this week.

Peers is the No.2 seed in the draw alongside former world No.1 Marcelo Melo.

> READ: Steady progress reaps rewards for Peers

Aussies in action - Estoril

COMING UP

Men's doubles, first round

[2] John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) v Diego Hidalgo (ECU)/Cristian Rodriguez (COL)

Andrew Harris (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Nikola Cacic (SRB)/Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB)

Charleston, USA

Storm Hunter is leading the Aussie charge at a WTA 500 tournament in Charleston.

The 28-year-old is reuniting with American Caroline Dolehide in the women's doubles competition. The third-seeded duo have previously reached Wimbledon and US Open semifinals together.

Aussies in action - Charleston

COMING UP

Women's doubles, first round

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v Ulrikke Eikeri (NOR)/Miriam Kolodziejova (CZE)

Bogota, Colombia

Olivia Tjandramulia is competing at a WTA 250 tournament in Bogota, teaming up with Chinese Taipei's Wu Fang-Hsien in the women's doubles competition.

Aussies in action - Bogota

COMING UP

Women's doubles, first round

[4] Olivia Tjandramulia (AUS)/Wu Fang-Hsien (TPE) v Quinn Gleason (USA)/Elixane Lechemia (FRA)

