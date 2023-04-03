Clay-court season begins for Aussie stars

Australian Aleksandar Vukic has qualified at an ATP 250 clay-court tournament in America this week.

Monday 03 April 2023
Leigh Rogers
Houston, USA
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 18: Aleksandar Vukic of Australia plays a backhand in their round one singles match against Brandon Holt of the United States during day three of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 18, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images)
Houston, USA

Aleksandar Vukic has successfully qualified at an ATP 250 clay-court tournament in Houston this week.

The 26-year-old sealed his place in the main draw with a 6-2 6-3 victory today against fourth-seeded Belgian Zizou Bergs.

This is the fifth tour-level tournament that world No.151 Vukic has qualified for this season.

He joins Jason Kubler, Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell in the men's singles main draw.

Aussies in action - Houston

RESULTS
Men's qualifying singles, final round
Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) d [4] Zizou Bergs (BEL) 6-2 6-3

COMING UP
Men's singles, first round
[6] Jason Kubler (AUS) v [WC] Fernando Verdasco (ESP)
Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [5] J.J. Wolf (USA)
Max Purcell (AUS) v Daniel Altmaier (GER)
[Q] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v Denis Kudla (USA)

Men's doubles, first round
[1] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) v [WC] William Blumberg (USA)/Christian Harrison (USA)
Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [WC] Hunter Reese (USA)/Reese Stalder (USA)

Marrakech, Morocco

Chris O'Connell and Alexei Popyrin are beginning their clay-court season at an ATP 250 tournament in Morocco this week.

O'Connell will face a qualifier in the opening round, while Popyrin has been pitted against a local wildcard.

Aussies in action - Marrakech

COMING UP
Men's singles, first round
Chris O'Connell (AUS) v Qualifier
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [WC] Younes Lalami Laaroussi (MOR)

Estoril, Portugal

Three Australians - John Peers, Andrew Harris and John-Patrick Smith - are competing in the men's doubles competition at an ATP 250 tournament in Estoril this week.

Peers is the No.2 seed in the draw alongside former world No.1 Marcelo Melo.

> READ: Steady progress reaps rewards for Peers

Aussies in action - Estoril

COMING UP
Men's doubles, first round
[2] John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) v Diego Hidalgo (ECU)/Cristian Rodriguez (COL)
Andrew Harris (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Nikola Cacic (SRB)/Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB)

Charleston, USA

Storm Hunter is leading the Aussie charge at a WTA 500 tournament in Charleston.

The 28-year-old is reuniting with American Caroline Dolehide in the women's doubles competition. The third-seeded duo have previously reached Wimbledon and US Open semifinals together.

Aussies in action - Charleston

COMING UP
Women's doubles, first round
[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v Ulrikke Eikeri (NOR)/Miriam Kolodziejova (CZE)

Bogota, Colombia

Olivia Tjandramulia is competing at a WTA 250 tournament in Bogota, teaming up with Chinese Taipei's Wu Fang-Hsien in the women's doubles competition.

Aussies in action - Bogota

COMING UP
Women's doubles, first round
[4] Olivia Tjandramulia (AUS)/Wu Fang-Hsien (TPE) v Quinn Gleason (USA)/Elixane Lechemia (FRA)

