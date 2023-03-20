Hunter wins all-Aussie battle at Miami Open

Storm Hunter has made a positive start to her Miami Open qualifying quest - but it has come at the expense of fellow Australian Kimberly Birrell.

World No.197 Hunter recorded a 6-3 6-3 victory against Birrell in first-round qualifying action at the WTA 1000 tournament today, saving all five break points she faced in the 84-minute encounter.

This sets up a final round meeting with world No.135-ranked Slovakian Kaja Juvan.

Six Australians are set to compete in the men's qualifying singles competition, which begins tomorrow. This includes another all-Australian first-round meeting, with James Duckworth set to face Aleksandar Vukic.

Aussies in action - Miami

TODAY'S RESULTS

Women's qualifying singles, first round

[WC] Storm Hunter (AUS) d [23] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) 6-3 6-3

COMING UP

Men's qualifying singles, first round

[2] Chris O'Connell (AUS) v Yannick Hanfmann (GER)

[3] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Renzo Olivo (ARG)

[6] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Andrea Collarini (ARG)

[13] James Duckworth (AUS) v Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)

[22] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v Geoffrey Blancaneaux (FRA)

Women's qualifying singles, final round

[WC] Storm Hunter (AUS) v Kaja Juvan (SVK)



