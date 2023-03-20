Hunter wins all-Aussie battle at Miami Open

Storm Hunter has defeated fellow Aussie Kimberly Birrell in the opening qualifying round at a WTA 1000 tournament in Miami.

Monday 20 March 2023
Leigh Rogers
Miami, USA
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 20: Storm Hunter of Australia plays a backhand during the first round doubles match against Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova during day five of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 20, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Storm Hunter has made a positive start to her Miami Open qualifying quest - but it has come at the expense of fellow Australian Kimberly Birrell.

World No.197 Hunter recorded a 6-3 6-3 victory against Birrell in first-round qualifying action at the WTA 1000 tournament today, saving all five break points she faced in the 84-minute encounter.

This sets up a final round meeting with world No.135-ranked Slovakian Kaja Juvan.

Six Australians are set to compete in the men's qualifying singles competition, which begins tomorrow. This includes another all-Australian first-round meeting, with James Duckworth set to face Aleksandar Vukic.

Aussies in action - Miami

TODAY'S RESULTS
Women's qualifying singles, first round
[WC] Storm Hunter (AUS) d [23] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) 6-3 6-3

COMING UP
Men's qualifying singles, first round
[2] Chris O'Connell (AUS) v Yannick Hanfmann (GER)
[3] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Renzo Olivo (ARG)
[6] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Andrea Collarini (ARG)
[13] James Duckworth (AUS) v Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)
[22] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v Geoffrey Blancaneaux (FRA)

> VIEW: Miami Open men's qualifying singles draw

Women's qualifying singles, final round
[WC] Storm Hunter (AUS) v Kaja Juvan (SVK)

> VIEW: Miami Open women's qualifying singles draw

