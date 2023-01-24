Gadecki and Polmans advance to Australian Open 2023 mixed doubles semifinals

Olivia Gadecki and Marc Polmans have continued their dream run in the Australian Open 2023 mixed doubles competition.

The Aussie wildcards booked their spot in the semifinals with a commanding 6-3 6-2 victory against fellow Australians Maddison Inglis and Jason Kubler at Margaret Court Arena this evening.

Gadecki and Polmans produced a polished performance, striking 22 winners to eight in the 69-minute encounter.

"It was a lot of fun tonight," Polmans said. "Jason and Maddy are really good friends of ours, so congratulations to them on a great week. We're really happy we could share the court with them tonight."

This equals 25-year-old Polmans' career-best result in a Grand Slam mixed doubles draw, having previously made the Australian Open 2021 semifinals alongside Storm Hunter.

While for 20-year-old Gadecki, it continues an outstanding debut in a major mixed doubles competition.

"I can't even put it into words to be honest," Gadecki said of their success. "I'm really excited to be into the semifinals with Marc. We're playing really well and looking forward to our next match."

Remarkably, the Melbourne-based Polmans and Gold Coast-based Gadecki had never met before this tournament.

The Aussie duo have now won three matches togther in straight sets, conceding a total of just 11 games.

"We're both just really having fun out here and having fun competing. It feels really natural to be honest," Gadecki said of their partnership.

World No.34 Luisa Stefani and world No.29 Rafael Matos, who are also yet to lose a set in this tournament, await in the semifinals.

The Brazilian combination progressed with a 6-3 6-4 quarterfinal win earlier today against Aussie duo Lizette Cabrera and John-Patrick Smith at Rod Laver Arena.

It ended an impressive run from the Townsville talents, who were teaming up for the first time at Grand Slam level.

AUSSIES IN ACTION - Australian Open

TODAY'S RESULTS

Mixed doubles, quarterfinals

[WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Marc Polmans (AUS) d [WC] Maddison Inglis (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) 6-3 6-2

Luisa Stefani (BRA)/Rafael Matos (BRA) d [WC] Lizette Cabrera (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) 6-3 6-4

COMING UP

Mixed doubles, semifinals

[WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Marc Polmans (AUS) v Luisa Stefani (BRA) /Rafael Matos (BRA)

> VIEW: Australian Open 2023 mixed doubles draw

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!