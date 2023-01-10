Australian Open and Kia extend historic partnership to 2028

Kia ambassador and 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal launched the 130-strong Kia fleet this morning ahead of Australian Open 2023.

The fleet handover at Federation Square also marked the extension of one of the longest-standing sports sponsorships in Australia, as Kia extended its partnership with the Australian Open for a further five years, until 2028.

Kia has now proudly supported the Australian Open for more than 20 years.

"We could not be more delighted that Kia is extending what is already one of the longest partnerships in Australian sport for another five years," Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said.

"We deeply value our partnership with Kia which has helped the AO to grow and evolve into the globally recognised sport and entertainment event it is today.

"It's also wonderful to see this year's fleet include 10 all-electric vehicles, in keeping with Kia's reputation as a contemporary, innovative and responsible company. Fans know the AO has come to town when the AO branded Kia cars emerge across the streets of Melbourne as they ferry players and officials to and from the precinct.

"Kia and the Australian Open are synonymous in many people's minds, and we look forward to building on this strong and unique partnership for years to come."

Damien Meredith, Kia Australia Chief Operating Officer, said "It's been a pleasure to be involved in our own backyard with a world-class spectacle like the Australian Open for such a long period of time. Both brands have grown and evolved over the course of the partnership and have shared synergies focusing on innovation, technology and sustainability. We're very proud of our partnership and excited at the prospect of collectively reaching new heights over the next five years."

The 2023 Kia fleet will keep players, officials and VIPS moving safely around Melbourne throughout January. It includes more electric vehicles than ever before, demonstrating Kia's commitment to sustainability and to becoming carbon neutral by 2045.

Kia and the Australian Open's partnership will be on display throughout the tournament with fan-favourite Kia Sunday returning on Sunday 22 January and the Kia Wave activation located among all the action on Grand Slam Oval showing off Kia's all new EV6 GT.

The iconic Kia Arena is set to be the backdrop of many of the AO's most memorable matches, just as it was in 2023, as well as the inaugural three-day Finals Festival.

Kia Arena will also be home to the Make Your Move activation where fans will have the opportunity to follow in their hero's footsteps in an interactive game. As they watch Rafa Nadal in action on a large screen, fans can attempt to copy the moves of the defending Australian Open champion and generate electricity with their footsteps via a special floormat, which will be later used to power the Kia EV6 models in the AO23 fleet.

