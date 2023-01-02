Popyrin powers past world No.6 Auger-Aliassime at Adelaide International

Alexei Popyrin has stunned world No.6 Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Adelaide International.

The Australian qualifier posted a 6-4 7-6(5) victory against the second-seeded Canadian in first-round action today at The Drive.

World No.120 Popyrin fired 11 aces in the one-hour and 54-minute encounter.

"I'm pretty happy, it's obviously an unbelievable feeling," Popyrin said.

"I had a really, really tough season last year and to come out after qualifying and to beat a player of his quality just showed the work I did in the off-season is paying off already."

This improves 23-year-old Popyrin's career win-loss record against top 10-ranked opponents to 3-9. Both of his previous top-10 wins had come via retirement.

"He's one of the in-form players that we have on the tour right now, so yeah, if we go by ranking and by

performance, then yeah, it's probably one of the better wins of my career," said Popyrin.

The news wasn't so good today for Aussie hopes Chris O'Connell and Jordan Thompson, with both exiting in the first round.

Jaimee Fourlis was also knocked out in the opening round of the women's singles competition, with Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk scoring a 6-1 3-6 6-4 win in a two-hour battle.

The Adelaide International, a combined ATP 250 and WTA 500 event, is held at The Drive. It forms part of a two-week Adelaide Festival of Tennis, which concludes on 14 January.

AUSSIES IN ACTION - Adelaide

TODAY'S RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

[Q] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d [2] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 6-4 7-6(5)

Quentin Halys (FRA) d [WC] Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-3 6-4

Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) d [WC] Chris O'Connell (AUS) 6-4 6-4

Women's singles, first round

[Q] Marta Kostyuk (UKR) d [WC] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) 6-1 3-6 6-4

Women's doubles, first round

Kaitlyn Christian (USA)/Sabrina Santamaria (USA) d [WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/Priscilla Hon (AUS) 6-3 6-4

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Maxime Cressy (USA)

[Q] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [7] Denis Shapovalov (CAN)

Men's singles, second round

[Q] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Marcos Giron (USA)



> VIEW: Full Adelaide International men's singles draw

Women's singles, first round

[WC] Priscilla Hon (AUS) v [Q] Claire Liu (USA)

> VIEW: Full Adelaide International women's singles draw

Men's doubles, first round

[8] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi(PAK) v Bye

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Mackenzie McDonald (USA)/Marcelo Melo (BRA)

[WC] John Millman (AUS)/Edward Winter (AUS) v Nicolas Barrientos (COL)/Ariel Behar (URU)

[WC] James Duckworth (AUS)/Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Jannik Sinner (ITA)/Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

Women's doubles, second round

[1] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) v Veronika Kudermetova/Liudmila Samsonova

[3] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Cristina Bucsa (ESP)/Makoto Ninomiya (JPN)

