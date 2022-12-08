Stosur and Hewitt to co-captain Australian team at inaugural United Cup

Sam Stosur and Lleyton Hewitt have been named co-captains of Australia's United Cup team this summer.

The United Cup is a new annual mixed team event, played across three Australian cities - Brisbane, Perth and Sydney. It will launch the global tennis season from Thursday 29 December.

Stosur is a playing member of the Australian team, which also includes world No.22 Nick Kyrgios, world No.24 Alex de Minaur and world No.33 Ajla Tomljanovic. Jason Kubler, John Peers, Maddison Inglis and Zoe Hives round out the Aussie line-up.

Australia has landed in Group D and will play at Sydney's Ken Rosewall Arena, facing Spain and Great Britain in the round-robin stage.

Hewitt is a former world No.1, two-time Grand Slam singles champion and the most accomplished Australian Davis Cup player in history. He has been captain of the Australian Davis Cup team since 2016 and last month led the team into a first final in 19 years.

Stosur has been ranked as high as world No.4 in singles and world No.1 in doubles. The 38-year-old is an eight-time Grand Slam champion and contested her 16th major final earlier this year, reaching the Wimbledon mixed doubles final.

Hewitt and Stosur are also former mixed doubles partners. They teamed up at the London 2012 Olympic Games and made the quarterfinals.

They join a star-studded line-up of United Cup captains, which includes former world No.2 Agnieszka Radwanska for Poland, former world No.1 doubles player Gisela Dulko for Argentina and former world No.4 Tim Henman for Great Britain.

Roland Garros 1997 champion Iva Majoli (Croatia) and Rio 2016 Olympic doubles gold medallist Marc Lopez (Spain) will also captain their nations.

Playing captains for the inaugural United Cup include Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland), Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan), Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria), Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium) and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (France).

The United Cup, an ATP-WTA event presented in partnership with Tennis Australia, offers USD $15 million in prize money as well as up to 500 Pepperstone ATP and 500 WTA rankings points.

