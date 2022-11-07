Taylah Preston relishing opportunity at Billie Jean King Cup

Taylah Preston is having a season to remember.

The 17-year-old from Perth won singles matches at all four junior Grand Slams, contested two Grand Slam girls' doubles semifinals (at the Australian Open and US Open) and is currently ranked inside the world's top 10 in the junior rankings.

Preston has also enjoyed success at tour-level. She defeated former world No.5 Sara Errani in her WTA-level qualifying debut in January and also advanced to the second round in Australian Open 2022 qualifying. In June, Preston made her WTA main draw debut after a successful qualifying campaign at s-Hertogenbosch.

This week, Preston is travelling with Australia's Billie Jean King Cup team in Glasgow as an orange girl.

"It's not something I was expecting, I'm really honoured and feel really privileged to go away with the team," said Preston.

"I'm super excited. I think it will be a really good experience for me."

Australian captain Alicia Molik, who predicts Preston has a bright future ahead, agrees.

"Taylah will be practising with us, training with us and most importantly, immersing herself with the team," said Molik.

"We've got great role models in this team, so I'm excited for her to build those bonds and friendships. Having that sense of belonging is so important in your career, that you feel part of it and you're at that level. I'm pretty sure she'll be representing Australia herself in the near future."





Molik expects Preston to learn a lot from the Australian team, which consists of Ajla Tomljanovic, Priscilla Hon, Storm Sanders, Ellen Perez and Sam Stosur.

Stosur made her debut in the Billie Jean King Cup competition in 2003, before Preston was even born.

"That's a testament to Sam Stosur, she's a consummate professional and leads by example. For Taylah to look up to and learn from players like Sam, I think it is an immense opportunity," Molik said.

Australia faces Slovakia in its opening Billie Jean King Cup Finals tie tomorrow. The event, which runs from 8-13 November, is broadcast live on the Nine Network in Australia.

