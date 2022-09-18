Australia determined to continue winning run at 2022 Davis Cup Finals

The Australian team has already secured a place in the knockout stage of the 2022 Davis Cup Finals in November - but still has plenty to play for in a showdown against Germany today.

Both Australia and Germany have won all of their round-robin ties so far this week and now face-off for the top position in Group C, which will determine their next opponents.

2022 Davis Cup FinalsGroup C - current standings Nation Ties won Ties lost Matches won Matches lost Australia 2 0 5 1 Germany 2 0 4 2 France 1 2 4 5 Belgium 0 3 2 7

The winner of Group C will be pitted against the Group B runner-up in the quarterfinals, while the Group C runner-up will face the Netherlands (winner of Group D).

> VIEW: All Davis Cup Finals group standings

The Australian team has been impressive this week, claiming five of the six rubbers contested. Alex de Minaur is unbeaten in singles, while Matt Ebden and Max Purcell have not lost a set in their two doubles matches.

Australia's Davis Cup team Player Age Singles rank Doubles rank Alex de Minaur 23 No.22 No.186 Thanasi Kokkinakis 26 No.81 No.20 Jason Kubler 29 No.97 No.216 Max Purcell 24 No.226 No.37 Matt Ebden 34 No.657 No.33 Captain: Lleyton Hewitt

> READ: Australian juniors relishing orange boy role at Davis Cup Finals

Yet Australian captain Lleyton Hewitt is wary of Germany, a team with the added advantage of being the host nation and playing in front of a home crowd.

"They're going to be tough," said Hewitt.

"We've had some tough battles with them in the past - in Australia, and over here in Germany."

Germany has won its past two ties against Australia, scoring a 3-1 victory in the most recent tie in Brisbane in February 2018.

The German team has handled pressure superbly this week too, winning both ties in down-to-the-wire doubles rubbers.

This continues the unbeaten career records of world No.8 Tim Puetz and world No.29 Kevin Krawietz in Davis Cup doubles matches - and extends their winning streak together in the competition to seven matches.

Germany's Davis Cup team Player Age Singles rank Doubles rank Oscar Otte 29 No.52 No.390 Jan-Lennard Struff 32 No.132 No.136 Yannick Hanfmann 30 No.153 No.483 Tim Puetz 34 - No.8 Kevin Krawietz 30 - No.29 Captain: Michael Kohlmann

> VIEW: Davis Cup Finals schedule

The Davis Cup Finals are broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network, with Australia's tie against Germany beginning at 10pm AEST tonight.

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!