Australian Pro Tour providing competitive opportunities

Australia's and the world's best emerging tennis players will swing into action in the second half of the 2022 Australian Pro Tour, with a host of international tournaments across Australia over the coming months.

"We're really excited that this year we've been able to host a full Australian Pro Tour schedule with more than USD $1.1 million prize money on offer, after a challenging couple of years for tournaments around the country," said Tennis Australia's Pro Tour Manager Fiona Luscombe.

"The Australian Pro Tour is essential to providing local and international competitors playing opportunities at a professional international level, especially from the Asia-Pacific region.

"Hosting these events is integral to the player pathway, and we've seen many of Australia's best players like Ash Barty, Sam Stosur, Nick Kyrgios, and Lleyton Hewitt transition from this level, to competing at and winning Grand Slams.

"The tournaments are also vital for local communities and provide great economic and social benefits for those hosting events, and we are very thankful to all of the councils, regions and host venues for their continued support," Luscombe continued.

A large contingent of Australian players are competing in Darwin this week, including Marc Polmans, Dane Sweeny, Tristan Schoolkate, Alexandra Bozovic and Destanee Aiava.

Australian Pro Tour2022 calendar Dates Location Event 17-24 Jul Caloundra, Qld ITF WTT Men's $25k and Women's $25k 24-31 Jul Caloundra, Qld ITF WTT Men's $25k and Women's $25k 11-18 Sep Darwin, NT ITF WTT Men's $25k and Women's $25k 18-25 Sep Darwin, NT ITF WTT Men's $25k and Women's $25k 2-9 Oct Cairns, Qld ITF WTT Men's $25k and Women's $25k 9-16 Oct Cairns, Qld ITF WTT Men's $25k and Women's $25k 23-30 Oct Playford, SA ATP Challenger 80 Men's and Women's ITF $60k 30 Oct-6 Nov Sydney, NSW ATP Challenger 80 Men's and Women's ITF $60k 13-20 Nov Traralgon, Vic ITF WTT Men's $25k and Women's $25k 20-27 Nov Traralgon, Vic ITF WTT Men's $25k and Women's $25k

In addition, a host of UTR Tournaments will be staged around the country, providing even more opportunities for Australian players to compete for national prizemoney and improve their global rating.

