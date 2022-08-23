Qualifying draws set for US Open 2022

Nine Australian players will contest the US Open 2022 qualifying singles competitions.

World No.135 Maddison Inglis leads a strong Australian contingent in the women's qualifying singles draw. The 24-year-old from Perth, who will face Georgian Ekaterine Gorgodze in the opening round, is one of six Aussie contenders in the field.

They are all hoping to join fellow Australians Ajla Tomljanovic, Daria Saville and wildcard Jaimee Fourlis in the main draw for the final Grand Slam tournament of the season.

Astra Sharma, who successfully qualified in New York last year, begins her campaign against France's Jessika Ponchet.

US Open 2022Women's qualifying singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank [31] Maddison Inglis (AUS) 135 v Ekaterine Gorgodze (GEO) 146 Priscilla Hon (AUS) 168 v Asia Muhammad (USA) 147 Astra Sharma (AUS) 191 v Jessika Ponchet (FRA) 162 Lizette Cabrera (AUS) 229 v [15] Olga Danilovic (SRB) 115 Seone Mendez (AUS) 262 v [28] Clara Burel (FRA) 132 Kimberly Birrell (AUS) 327 v Emina Bektas (USA) 228

> VIEW: Full US Open 2022 women's qualifying singles draw

Ten Australians will contest the US Open 2022 men's singles competition, led by world No.20 Alex de Minaur and Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios. They'll be joined by Thanasi Kokkinakis, Alexei Popyrin, James Duckworth, John Millman, Jordan Thompson, Jason Kubler, Chris O'Connell and wildcard Rinky Hijikata.

A further three Australians - Aleksandar Vukic, Max Purcell and Marc Polmans - are hoping to join them through the qualifying competition.

The No.28-seeded Vukic, contesting his first tournament since Roland Garros, plays 19-year-old American wildcard Zachary Svadja.

Polmans, who has been sidelined since February, is using a protected ranking of world No.209 to enter. He plays Italian Francesco Passaro in the opening round.

US Open 2022Men's qualifying singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank [28] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 134 v [WC] Zachary Svadja (USA) 306 Max Purcell (AUS) 210 v Nikola Milojevic (SRB) 181 Marc Polmans (AUS) 608 v Francesco Passaro (ITA) 148

> VIEW: Full US Open 2022 men's qualifying singles draw

The qualifying competition begins in New York tonight, with play beginning from 1am AEST.

