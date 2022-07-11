Aussies in action: Week of 11 July 2022

Monday 11 July 2022
Leigh Rogers
Australia
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 30: Jordan Thompson of Australia plays a backhand against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during their Men's Singles Second Round match on day four of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 30, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The grass-court season continues for several Australian players at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport this week.

Five Australians - James Duckworth, Jordan Thompson, Alexei Popyrin, Jason Kubler and Max Purcell - are competing in singles at the ATP 250 tournament.

Thompson and Kubler, who have both enjoyed impressive grass-court swings, have been pitted against each other in the opening round.

Newly crowned Wimbledon doubles champion Purcell is a wildcard entry and faces Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in a rematch of their first-round singles clash at the All England Club.

It is a special week for Australian tennis, with Lleyton Hewitt to be officially inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame during the tournament. The former world No.1 will become the 32nd Australian to receive the honour and the first since wheelchair champion David Hall in 2015.

Event/LocationLevelSurfaceAussie competitors
Hall of Fame OpenNewport, USAATP 250GrassJames Duckworth, Jordan Thompson, Alexei Popyrin, Jason Kubler, Max Purcell, John-Patrick Smith
Georgia's Rome ChallengerRome, ItalyATP Challenger 80HardRinky Hijikata, Li Tu, Dane Sweeny, Andrew Harris
VeronaVerona, ItalyATP Challenger 80ClayBernard Tomic
RoehamptonLondon, Great BritainITF 25GrassTristan Schoolkate, Nicholas Jovanovski
Nur-SultanNur-Sultan, KazakhstanITF 25HardAkira Santillan
UriageUriage, FranceITF 25ClayMatthew Dellavedova
Idanha-a-NovaIdanha-a-Nova, PortugalITF 25HardOmar Jasika, Kody Pearson
LitijaLitija, SloveniaITF 15ClayBrandon Walkin
ApriliaAprilia, ItalyITF 15ClayJosh Reid
CancunCancun, MexicoITF 15HardAdam Walton
CasablancaCasablanca, MoroccoITF 15ClayStefan Vujic
Magic Hotel TourMonastir, TunisiaITF 15HardMoerani Bouzige, Ken Cavrak, Alexander Crnokrak, Tai Sach, Shuannon Tricerri, Chase Ferguson, Andrej Tasev, Jeremy Saunders, Anthony Shumsky

Olivia Gadecki is the highest-ranked Australian woman in action this week, with the world No.160 competing at an ITF tournament in Rome.

The 20-year-old is joined by compatriots Priscilla Hon and Zoe Hives at the clay-court event.

Event/LocationLevelSurfaceAussie competitors
RomeRome, ItalyITF 60ClayOlivia Gadecki, Priscilla Hon, Zoe Hives
GuimaraesGuimaraes, PortugalITF 25HardKaylah McPhee, Alexandra Bozovic, Kimberly Birrell
RoehamptonLondon, Great BritainITF 25HardOlivia Tjandramulia
Don BenitoDon Benito, SpainITF 15CarpetRoisin Gilheany
Magic Hotel ToursMonastir, TunisiaITF 15HardLisa Mays, Estelle Najean
LakewoodLakewood, USAITF 15HardSienna Leeson

