Kyrgios ready for Tsitsipas showdown at Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios takes centre stage on day six at Wimbledon 2022, looking to add another big scalp to an already impressive resume.

The 27-year-old Australian faces fourth-seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in an intriguing third-round showdown.

Kyrgios is looking to record his third top-10 win at the All England Club - and first in seven years.

"We're two of the biggest stars in the sport. Hopefully if we both bring our best tennis, it's going to be amazing to watch," the world No.40 said of the match-up.

Kyrgios is one of several Aussies shining at Wimbledon this week.

Alex de Minaur is enjoying a career-best run, advancing to the third round for the first time since his 2018 debut.

The determined No.19 seed is eyeing a fourth-round spot when he faces British wildcard Liam Broady today.

"If you can get yourself to a second week, you know, anything can happen," said De Minaur. "So that's what I've been trying to do."

Jason Kubler is also making his first third-round appearance at a major tournament, while Ajla Tomljanovic is looking to continue her winning run in the ladies' singles competition.

With 12 Aussie contenders scheduled to compete on day six, Australian tennis fans are in for a treat.

Play begins from 8pm AEST and is broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport.

Aussies in action:

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [13] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)

Ladies' singles, third round, Court 12, first match (from 8pm AEST)

A confident Tomljanovic has stormed into the third round, conceding only nine games across her opening two rounds. The world No.44 now faces a big test against the Roland Garros 2021 champion. Yet Krejcikova, who achieved a career-high ranking at world No.2 in February, has not recorded a top-50 win since reaching the Australian Open quarterfinals in January. The 26-year-old Czech recently had COVID and has also been dealing with an elbow injury.

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

[Q] Jason Kubler (AUS) v [Q] Jack Sock (USA)

Gentlemen's singles, third round, Court 18, first match (from 8pm AEST)

World No.99 Kubler has won 21 of his past 24 matches, recently returned to the world's top 100 for the first time in almost four years and is on a career-best Grand Slam run. The 29-year-old Australian now faces another resurgent qualifier. Sock, a 29-year-old American currently ranked No.103, is a former top-10 player and enjoying his best Wimbledon run since 2016. Their only previous meeting was in an ITF Futures final more than a decade ago.

Head-to-head record: Sock leads 1-0

Last meeting: Sock won 6-1 7-6(5) (USA F1, January 2012)

[19] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [WC] Liam Broady (GBR)

Gentlemen's singles, third round, No.1 Court, first match (from 10pm AEST)

De Minaur is facing a left-handed British player for the second match in a row. The world No.27-ranked Australian enters this match as the favourite - but knows he can't take Broady, a 28-year-old who upset No.12 seed Schwartzman in the previous round, lightly. "He's obviously playing some great tennis," De Minaur said of his No.132-ranked opponent, who is contesting his first third-round match at Grand Slam level.

Head-to-head record: De Minaur leads 1-0

Last meeting: De Minaur won 6-3 6-4 (Eastbourne, June 2021)

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [4] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

Gentlemen's singles, third round, No.1 Court, third match

World No.5 Tsitsipas is hoping to extend a six-match winning streak and advance to the Wimbledon fourth round for the first time since 2018. The 23-year-old Greek did lose to Kyrgios on grass at Halle last month, but is not worried about that result. "It's a different day, it's a different match," Tsitsipas commented. "I am definitely thrilled to be facing (Nick). I respect him a lot, on the court. He's playing good tennis."

Head-to-head record: Kyrgios leads 3-1

Last meeting: Kyrgios won 5-7 6-2 6-4 (Halle, June 2022)

Jeremy Jin (AUS) v [3] Mili Poljicak (CRO)

Boys' singles, first round, Court 4, second match

Jin celebrated his 18th birthday in late June and is now set to celebrate another milestone, making his first Wimbledon appearance. The world No.53 has been handed a tough draw, pitted against fifth-ranked Poljicak. The 17-year-old Croatian won an ITF junior title at Traralgon in January and was a quarterfinalist at a grass-court event at Roehampton last week.

[14] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v Joran Vliegen (BEL)/Jackson Withrow (USA)

Gentlemen's doubles, second round, Court 9, second match (not before 10.30pm AEST)

Australian Open 2022 finalists Ebden and Purcell survived a tough first-round encounter, saving three match points to advance. The No.14 seeds now face world No.56 Vliegen and world No.79 Withrow. World No.31 Ebden is looking to progress to Wimbledon's third round for a first time, while world No.34 Purcell is hoping to reach that stage for the second year in a row.

[7] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Joao Sousa (POR)

Gentlemen's doubles, second round, Court 11, second match (not before 10pm AEST)

After teaming up at Wimbledon last year, Peers and Thompson now find themselves facing each other in the second round. The 33-year-old Peers, who is partnering world No.15 Polasek, is looking to reach Wimbledon's third round for a sixth time. While 28-year-old Thompson, who is playing alongside Portugul's Sousa, is targeting a first third-round appearance at the tournament.

[4] Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)/John Peers (AUS) v Demi Schuurs (NED)/Ariel Behar (URU)

Mixed doubles, first round, Court 15, third match

World No.16 Peers and world No.6 Dabrowksi teamed up for the first time at Roland Garros this year and progressed to the semifinals. The fourth seeds are looking to better that run at Wimbledon, where they face world No.21 Schuurs and world No.45 Behar in the opening round. This is 33-year-old Peers' ninth appearance in a Wimbledon mixed doubles draw.

Storm Sanders (AUS)/Belinda Bencic (SUI) v Kirsten Flipkens (BEL)/Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)

Ladies' doubles, second round, Court 9, fourth match

Sanders and Bencic saved multiple match points to make a winning start to their Wimbledon campaign. They now face another unseeded combination in the second round. Flipkens, who emotionally ended her singles career earlier this week, and Sorribes Tormo eliminated the No.14 seeds in the first round. World No.12 Sanders is aiming to reach Wimbledon's third round for a second consecutive year.

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) v [WC] Heather Watson (GBR)/Ken Skupski (GBR)

Mixed doubles, first round, Court 16, fourth match

Two-time Wimbledon mixed doubles champion Sam Stosur is hoping to emulate her 2008 and 2014 title-winning runs. The 38-year-old Stosur, who is ranked No.11, is teaming with world No.31 Ebden at Wimbledon for a second time. The Aussie duo face British hopes Watson, who won the Wimbledon mixed doubles title in 2016, and Skupski, who is contesting his final tournament.

Asia Muhammad (USA)/Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [2] Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Neal Skupski (GBR)

Mixed doubles, first round, Court TBC (not before 2am AEST)

Kokkinakis is playing mixed doubles at a Grand Slam for only the second time in his career - and for the first time since teaming with Ash Barty at Wimbledon 2018. This time the 26-year-old Aussie is partnering Muhammad, a 31-year-old American ranked No.36. They face second seeds and defending champions world No.13 Krawczyk and world No.8 Skupski.

