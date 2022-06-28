Tomljanovic knocks out No.18 seed at Wimbledon

Ajla Tomljanovic has made a stunning start to her Wimbledon campaign.

The top-ranked Australian woman eliminated No.18 seed Jil Teichmann in opening-round action today, recording a 6-2 6-3 victory.

It is the third time in world No.44 Tomljanovic's career she has knocked out a top-20 seed at Grand Slam level - and the first time she has achieved the feat at Wimbledon.

It also marks the second major tournament in a row that Tomljanovic has eliminated a seeded opponent in the opening round, having beaten fifth seed Anett Kontaveit at Roland Garros last month.

A brilliant shot by Tomljanovic. She is serving it up the No.18 seed. 🇦🇺 🤩#StanSportAU #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Lwu1QyiUjS — Stan Sport (@StanSportAU) June 28, 2022





Tomljanovic, a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon last year, is now set to face American qualifier Catherine Harrison in the second round.

In other ladies' singles action today, Australian hopes Zoe Hives, Astra Sharma, Jaimee Fourlis and Daria Saville all lost their first-round matches.

While four Australian men - Alex de Minaur, Nick Kyrgios, Jordan Thompson and Jason Kubler - recorded first-round singles wins.

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

TODAY'S RESULTS

Ladies' singles, first round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d [18] Jil Teichmann (SUI) 6-2 6-3

[5] Maria Sakkari (GRE) d [Q] Zoe Hives (AUS) 6-1 6-4

Tatjana Maria (GER) d [Q] Astra Sharma (AUS) 4-6 6-3 6-4

Kirsten Flipkens (BEL) d [Q] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) 7-5 6-2

Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) d [WC] Daria Saville (AUS) 7-5 3-6 7-5

Gentlemen's singles, first round

[19] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Hugo Dellien (BOL) 6-1 6-3 7-5

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d [WC] Paul Jubb (GBR) 3-6 6-1 7-5 6-7(3) 7-5

Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) 6-4 6-1 6-1

[Q] Jason Kubler (AUS) d [28] Dan Evans (GBR) 6-1 6-4 6-3

Hugo Gaston (FRA) d Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-2 4-6 0-6 7-6(3) 6-3

COMING UP

Ladies' singles, second round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [Q] Catherine Harrison (USA)

Gentlemen's singles, second round

[19] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Jack Draper (GBR)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [1] Novak Djokovic (SRB)

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [26] Filip Krajinovic (SRB)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [4] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

[Q] Jason Kubler (AUS) v [Q] Dennis Novak (AUT)

