Wimbledon 2022: Singles draws unveiled

Find out who our Aussie players face in the opening round at Wimbledon 2022 ...

Friday 24 June 2022
Leigh Rogers
London, UK

The gentlemen's and ladies' singles draws are set for Wimbledon 2022.

Three Australian players - Nick Kyrgios, James Duckworth and qualifier Jason Kubler - begin their campaigns against British hopes in the gentlemen's singles competition.

Kyrgios plays local wildcard Paul Jubb in the opening round, Duckworth meets two-time champion Andy Murray and Kubler faces off against world No.33 Dan Evans.

Alex de Minaur, Australia's top-ranked man, is the No.19 seed and has been pitted against Bolivian Hugo Dellien in the first round.

Wimbledon 2022Gentlemen's singles, first round
Player RankPlayer Rank
[19] Alex de Minaur (AUS)24vHugo Dellien (BOL)81
Nick Kyrgios (AUS)45v[WC] Paul Jubb (GBR)219
Jordan Thompson (AUS)68vRoberto Carballes Baena (ESP)87
James Duckworth (AUS)77vAndy Murray (GBR)51
Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)82vKamil Majchrzak (POL)91
Alexei Popyrin (AUS)83vHugo Gaston (FRA)65
John Millman (AUS) 86v[26] Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB)30
[Q] Jason Kubler (AUS) 98v[29] Dan Evans (GBR)33
[Q] Max Purcell (AUS)156vAdrian Mannarino (FRA)73

Australia's top-ranked woman Ajla Tomljanovic, a Wimbledon quarterfinalist last year, begins her campaign against world No.23 Jil Teichmann. It is the third consecutive major tournament that world No.45 Tomljanovic has drawn a seeded opponent in the opening round.

Qualifiers Maddison Inglis, Jaimee Fourlis and Zoe Hives have all been handed difficult first-round assignments in their main draw debuts.

The 24-year-old Inglis faces Hungarian Dalma Galfi, who won an ITF grass-court tournament last week, while 22-year-old Fourlis has drawn former world No.13 and Wimbledon 2013 semifinalist Kirsten Flipkens. Hives, a 25-year-old returning from a two-year illness lay-off, meets world No.5 Maria Sakkari.

Wimbledon 2022Ladies' singles, first round
Player RankPlayer Rank
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)45v[18] Jil Teichmann (SUI)23
[WC] Daria Saville (AUS)96vViktoriya Tomova (BUL)128
[Q] Maddison Inglis (AUS)129vDalma Galfi (HUN)81
[Q] Astra Sharma (AUS)136vTatjana Maria (GER)106
[Q] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS)153vKirsten Flipkens (BEL)257
[Q] Zoe Hives (AUS)572v[5] Maria Sakkari (GRE)5

Main draw action at Wimbledon begins on Monday 27 June.

