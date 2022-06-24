Wimbledon 2022: Singles draws unveiled

The gentlemen's and ladies' singles draws are set for Wimbledon 2022.
Three Australian players - Nick Kyrgios, James Duckworth and qualifier Jason Kubler - begin their campaigns against British hopes in the gentlemen's singles competition.
Kyrgios plays local wildcard Paul Jubb in the opening round, Duckworth meets two-time champion Andy Murray and Kubler faces off against world No.33 Dan Evans.
Alex de Minaur, Australia's top-ranked man, is the No.19 seed and has been pitted against Bolivian Hugo Dellien in the first round.
|Wimbledon 2022Gentlemen's singles, first round
|Player
|Rank
|Player
|Rank
|[19] Alex de Minaur (AUS)
|24
|v
|Hugo Dellien (BOL)
|81
|Nick Kyrgios (AUS)
|45
|v
|[WC] Paul Jubb (GBR)
|219
|Jordan Thompson (AUS)
|68
|v
|Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP)
|87
|James Duckworth (AUS)
|77
|v
|Andy Murray (GBR)
|51
|Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)
|82
|v
|Kamil Majchrzak (POL)
|91
|Alexei Popyrin (AUS)
|83
|v
|Hugo Gaston (FRA)
|65
|John Millman (AUS)
|86
|v
|[26] Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB)
|30
|[Q] Jason Kubler (AUS)
|98
|v
|[29] Dan Evans (GBR)
|33
|[Q] Max Purcell (AUS)
|156
|v
|Adrian Mannarino (FRA)
|73
Australia's top-ranked woman Ajla Tomljanovic, a Wimbledon quarterfinalist last year, begins her campaign against world No.23 Jil Teichmann. It is the third consecutive major tournament that world No.45 Tomljanovic has drawn a seeded opponent in the opening round.
Qualifiers Maddison Inglis, Jaimee Fourlis and Zoe Hives have all been handed difficult first-round assignments in their main draw debuts.
The 24-year-old Inglis faces Hungarian Dalma Galfi, who won an ITF grass-court tournament last week, while 22-year-old Fourlis has drawn former world No.13 and Wimbledon 2013 semifinalist Kirsten Flipkens. Hives, a 25-year-old returning from a two-year illness lay-off, meets world No.5 Maria Sakkari.
|Wimbledon 2022Ladies' singles, first round
|Player
|Rank
|Player
|Rank
|Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)
|45
|v
|[18] Jil Teichmann (SUI)
|23
|[WC] Daria Saville (AUS)
|96
|v
|Viktoriya Tomova (BUL)
|128
|[Q] Maddison Inglis (AUS)
|129
|v
|Dalma Galfi (HUN)
|81
|[Q] Astra Sharma (AUS)
|136
|v
|Tatjana Maria (GER)
|106
|[Q] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS)
|153
|v
|Kirsten Flipkens (BEL)
|257
|[Q] Zoe Hives (AUS)
|572
|v
|[5] Maria Sakkari (GRE)
|5
Main draw action at Wimbledon begins on Monday 27 June.
