Wimbledon 2022: Singles draws unveiled

The gentlemen's and ladies' singles draws are set for Wimbledon 2022.

Three Australian players - Nick Kyrgios, James Duckworth and qualifier Jason Kubler - begin their campaigns against British hopes in the gentlemen's singles competition.

Kyrgios plays local wildcard Paul Jubb in the opening round, Duckworth meets two-time champion Andy Murray and Kubler faces off against world No.33 Dan Evans.

Alex de Minaur, Australia's top-ranked man, is the No.19 seed and has been pitted against Bolivian Hugo Dellien in the first round.

Wimbledon 2022Gentlemen's singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank [19] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 24 v Hugo Dellien (BOL) 81 Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 45 v [WC] Paul Jubb (GBR) 219 Jordan Thompson (AUS) 68 v Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) 87 James Duckworth (AUS) 77 v Andy Murray (GBR) 51 Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 82 v Kamil Majchrzak (POL) 91 Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 83 v Hugo Gaston (FRA) 65 John Millman (AUS) 86 v [26] Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 30 [Q] Jason Kubler (AUS) 98 v [29] Dan Evans (GBR) 33 [Q] Max Purcell (AUS) 156 v Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 73

Australia's top-ranked woman Ajla Tomljanovic, a Wimbledon quarterfinalist last year, begins her campaign against world No.23 Jil Teichmann. It is the third consecutive major tournament that world No.45 Tomljanovic has drawn a seeded opponent in the opening round.

Qualifiers Maddison Inglis, Jaimee Fourlis and Zoe Hives have all been handed difficult first-round assignments in their main draw debuts.

The 24-year-old Inglis faces Hungarian Dalma Galfi, who won an ITF grass-court tournament last week, while 22-year-old Fourlis has drawn former world No.13 and Wimbledon 2013 semifinalist Kirsten Flipkens. Hives, a 25-year-old returning from a two-year illness lay-off, meets world No.5 Maria Sakkari.

Wimbledon 2022Ladies' singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 45 v [18] Jil Teichmann (SUI) 23 [WC] Daria Saville (AUS) 96 v Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) 128 [Q] Maddison Inglis (AUS) 129 v Dalma Galfi (HUN) 81 [Q] Astra Sharma (AUS) 136 v Tatjana Maria (GER) 106 [Q] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) 153 v Kirsten Flipkens (BEL) 257 [Q] Zoe Hives (AUS) 572 v [5] Maria Sakkari (GRE) 5

Main draw action at Wimbledon begins on Monday 27 June.

