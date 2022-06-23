Eight Australians advance to final qualifying round at Wimbledon 2022

Eight Australian players have progressed to the final qualifying round at Wimbledon - the most to reach this stage in 23 years.

Five Aussies are still alive in the ladies' qualifying singles competition and at least one local hope is guaranteed to qualify, with Priscilla Hon and Zoe Hives setting up an all-Australian final round showdown.

Hon stunned top-seeded American Katie Volynets, firing 17 winners in a 6-2 6-4 victory. It is the 24-year-old Hon's second career win against a top 120-ranked opponent on grass.

Hives continued her remarkable comeback by posting a 6-0 6-3 win against American Sachia Vickery. It is the first time 25-year-old Hives, who is currently ranked No.572 after being sidelined for more than two years with illness, has advanced to the final round in a Grand Slam qualifying draw.

Multiple Australian women have not qualified at Wimbledon since 1996 - but Maddison Inglis, Astra Sharma and Jaimee Fourlis are all hoping to buck that trend.

Inglis booked her spot in the final qualifying round with a hard-fought 7-6(3) 3-6 6-2 win against the retiring Mandy Minella, while Sharma battled past Spain's Irene Burillo Escorihuela 6-3 4-6 6-3.

The surging Fourlis improved her record to 14 wins from her past 15 matches, eliminating former Roland Garros semifinalist Nadia Podoroska 6-4 7-6(5).

Three Australians have advanced to the final round in the gentlemen's qualifying singles competition.

World No.98 Jason Kubler fought past Argentine Thiago Agustin Tirante 6-3 3-6 7-5 in a battle between two former top-ranked juniors.

Max Purcell secured his place in the final round with a 6-4 7-6(4) victory against Portugal's Gastao Elias, while Rinky Hijikata extended his memorable debut with a comprehensive 6-2 6-2 win over France's Alexandre Muller.

The last remaining Australians each need to win one more match to secure a coveted main draw spot.

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

RESULTS

Ladies' qualifying singles, second round

[5] Maddison Inglis (AUS) d Mandy Minella (LUX) 7-6(3) 3-6 6-2

[10] Astra Sharma (AUS) d Irene Burillo Escorihuela (ESP) 6-3 4-6 6-3

Priscilla Hon (AUS) d [1] Katie Volynets (USA) 6-2 6-4

Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) d Nadia Podoroska (ARG) 6-4 7-6(5)

Zoe Hives (AUS) d Sachia Vickery (USA) 6-0 6-3

[3] Mirjam Bjorklund (SWE) d Storm Sanders (AUS) 6-4 6-2

[9] Mai Hontama (JPN) d Lizette Cabrera (AUS) 4-6 7-5 6-1



Gentlemen's qualifying singles, second round

[2] Jason Kubler (AUS) d Thiago Agustin Tirante (ARG) 6-3 3-6 7-5

[30] Max Purcell (AUS) d Gastao Elias (POR) 6-4 7-6(4)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) d Alexandre Muller (FRA) 6-2 6-2

COMING UP

Ladies' qualifying singles, final round

[5] Maddison Inglis (AUS) v Natalija Stevanovic (SRB)

[10] Astra Sharma (AUS) v [31] Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva (AND)

Priscilla Hon (AUS) v Zoe Hives (AUS)

Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) v Jessika Ponchet (FRA)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2022 ladies' qualifying singles draw

Gentlemen's qualifying singles, final round

[2] Jason Kubler (AUS) v [24] Elias Ymer (SWE)

[30] Max Purcell (AUS) v [13] Nuno Borges (POR)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v Nicola Kuhn (GER)



> VIEW: Wimbledon 2022 gentlemen's qualifying singles draw

