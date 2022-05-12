Social round-up: Roland Garros preparations continue

Many of our top-ranked Australians are currently in Europe, as the countdown to Roland Garros continues. Here is this week's social round-up ...

Daria and Luke Saville are already in Paris and enjoying the sights ahead of the second Grand Slam tournament of the season:

John Millman continued his preparations in Austria:

Priscilla Hon celebrated her 24th birthday in Germany:

Alex de Minaur is enjoying a career-best run at the Italian Open:

Ajla Tomljanovic took fans behind the scenes in Spain:

Ajla Tomljanovic took fans behind the scenes in Spain:





The Australian junior wheelchair team claimed the World Team Cup in Portugal this week and Australian legend David Hall shared his congratulations:





Tristan Schoolkate has been competing in Egypt, where he claimed his third career ITF doubles title:

Ajla Tomljanovic and Maddison Inglis shared some special reflections on Mother's Day:

In celebration of Mother's Day, we asked @Ajlatom and Maddison Inglis to share how their mums have had an impact on and off the court 💕



Ajla Tomljanovic and Maddison Inglis shared some special reflections on Mother's Day:





Back in Australia, Matt Reid provided a personal update:

Nick Kyrgios is entertaining, as always:

You wanna be entertained? Then click @NickKyrgios.

Nick Kyrgios is entertaining, as always:





A Dylan Alcott portrait is a contender for a major art prize:

And finally, the International Tennis Hall of Fame have introduced a special social series to celebrate Lleyton Hewitt's upcoming induction in July:

A multi-sport athlete, finding his place on the court 🎾



And finally, the International Tennis Hall of Fame have introduced a special social series to celebrate Lleyton Hewitt's upcoming induction in July:





