Social round-up: Roland Garros preparations continue

Many of our top-ranked Australians are currently in Europe, as the countdown to Roland Garros continues. Here is this week's social round-up ...
Daria and Luke Saville are already in Paris and enjoying the sights ahead of the second Grand Slam tournament of the season:
John Millman continued his preparations in Austria:
Priscilla Hon celebrated her 24th birthday in Germany:
Alex de Minaur is enjoying a career-best run at the Italian Open:
Ajla Tomljanovic took fans behind the scenes in Spain:
The Australian junior wheelchair team claimed the World Team Cup in Portugal this week and Australian legend David Hall shared his congratulations:
Tristan Schoolkate has been competing in Egypt, where he claimed his third career ITF doubles title:
Ajla Tomljanovic and Maddison Inglis shared some special reflections on Mother's Day:
Back in Australia, Matt Reid provided a personal update:
Nick Kyrgios is entertaining, as always:
A Dylan Alcott portrait is a contender for a major art prize:
And finally, the International Tennis Hall of Fame have introduced a special social series to celebrate Lleyton Hewitt's upcoming induction in July:
Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!