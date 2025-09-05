David Hall

australian-flag

Australia

retired

I feel like I can’t give back enough to wheelchair tennis because I know it’s given me so much over the years.

David Hall, 29 Apr 2016
David Hall poses for a photograph

Biography

  • Hall dominated wheelchair tennis across the globe for a decade, finishing No.1 in singles for six years between 1995 and 2005
  • He won every major title at some time during his career, including gold at the Sydney 2000 Paralympics and silver at the Atlanta 1996 Paralympics
  • In 1995 he became the first non-American to win the prestigious US Open. Hall amassed nine Australian Opens, eight US Opens and seven British Opens
  • He began playing wheelchair tennis at 19, three years after he lost his legs when he was hit by a car while hitchhiking on the central coast of NSW
  • He is the State Wheelchair Tennis Coach  in Sydney and in 2007 was appointed the Australian Wheelchair Tennis advisor.

Statistics

Key statistics

Age55
Born14 January 1970
Birth PlaceSydney, NSW