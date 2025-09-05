David Hall

- Biography
Biography
- Hall dominated wheelchair tennis across the globe for a decade, finishing No.1 in singles for six years between 1995 and 2005
- He won every major title at some time during his career, including gold at the Sydney 2000 Paralympics and silver at the Atlanta 1996 Paralympics
- In 1995 he became the first non-American to win the prestigious US Open. Hall amassed nine Australian Opens, eight US Opens and seven British Opens
- He began playing wheelchair tennis at 19, three years after he lost his legs when he was hit by a car while hitchhiking on the central coast of NSW
- He is the State Wheelchair Tennis Coach in Sydney and in 2007 was appointed the Australian Wheelchair Tennis advisor.
Key statistics
|Age
|55
|Born
|14 January 1970
|Birth Place
|Sydney, NSW