Aussies off to a winning start at Italian Open

Australian hopes have made a promising start at the Italian Open this week.

Alex de Minaur charged into the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 event, recording a 6-4 6-1 victory against Serbian qualifier Dusan Lajovic.

The world No.22-ranked Aussie saved all seven break points he faced in the 100-minute match.

Ajla Tomljanovic was in a strong position when rain halted her first-round showdown with Italian hope Camila Giorgi. The top-ranked Aussie woman was leading 6-3 4-2 when play was suspended.

Tomljanovic did not have to return to court, with Giorgi conceding the match due to injury.

In doubles action, Thanasi Kokkinakis teamed with American Frances Tiafoe to score a first-round victory.

Ellen Perez and her American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez have also progressed through to the second round.

Aussies in action - Rome

TODAY'S RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [Q] Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 6-4 6-1

Women's singles, first round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d Camila Giorgi (ITA) 6-3 4-2 ret.

Men's doubles, first round

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Frances Tiafoe (USA) d Pedro Martinez (ESP)/Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2-6 7-6(2) [10-8]

Women's doubles, first round

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d Viktorija Golubic (SUI)/Jil Teichmann (SUI) 6-3 6-4

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Tommy Paul (USA)

Women's singles, second round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v TBC

Men's doubles, first round

[4] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Andrey Golubev (KAZ)/Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)

Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO)/Alexander Bublik (KAZ)

Men's doubles, second round

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Frances Tiafoe (USA) v TBC

Women's doubles, second round

[1] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) v TBC

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [3] Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Demi Schuurs (NED)

