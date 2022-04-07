Social round-up: Aussies embracing the clay season

This week's social round-up begins with some adorable pets ...
Ajla Tomljanovic hit the practice court with her dog:
Daria Saville and her dog Tufu are excited for the upcoming clay season:
Speaking of clay, our Aussie men have made a promising start in Houston ...
Nick Kyrgios has charged into his first ATP singles quarterfinal on clay in four years:
Max Purcell posted a win on his 24th birthday:
Purcell is also through to the doubles quarterfinals alongside Matt Ebden:
Meanwhile, Alex de Minaur is counting down the days until he can get dirty on the clay:
After a successful American trip, which included a fourth round appearance in singles and a doubles semifinal at Miami, Thanasi Kokkinakis is excited to return home:
So too is Storm Sanders, who enjoyed a long-awaited family reunion in Western Australia:
While Jason Kubler has been in impressive form in Canberra, claiming consecutive Australian Pro Tour titles:
