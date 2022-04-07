Social round-up: Aussies embracing the clay season

This week's social round-up begins with some adorable pets ...

Ajla Tomljanovic hit the practice court with her dog:

Daria Saville and her dog Tufu are excited for the upcoming clay season:

Clay season is about to begin! pic.twitter.com/Ylp19QR7IV — Daria Saville (@Daria_gav) April 4, 2022





Speaking of clay, our Aussie men have made a promising start in Houston ...

Nick Kyrgios has charged into his first ATP singles quarterfinal on clay in four years:

> READ: Kyrgios continues winning run at Houston

Max Purcell posted a win on his 24th birthday:

Purcell is also through to the doubles quarterfinals alongside Matt Ebden:

Meanwhile, Alex de Minaur is counting down the days until he can get dirty on the clay:

After a successful American trip, which included a fourth round appearance in singles and a doubles semifinal at Miami, Thanasi Kokkinakis is excited to return home:

So too is Storm Sanders, who enjoyed a long-awaited family reunion in Western Australia:

While Jason Kubler has been in impressive form in Canberra, claiming consecutive Australian Pro Tour titles:





