Social round-up: Impressive returns and major milestones

This week's social round-up is all about celebrating exciting news in Australian tennis ...

After a quarterfinal run at Miami, Daria Saville is getting closer to a top-100 return:

What a few weeks! 6 weeks ago I was ranked outside 600. The goal was to half my ranking and be around 350. We more than achieved that. I didn’t know my Achilles would pull up and it’s doing better than expected. Enjoyed every match I played! Can’t wait for clay! — Daria Saville (@Daria_gav) March 29, 2022





Thanasi Kokkinakis made the fourth round in Miami, his best result at ATP Masters 1000 level since 2015:

Avid basketball fan Thanasi Kokkinakis met Aussie superstar Ben Simmons this week too:

🇦🇺 countrymen ⁦@TKokkinakis⁩ and ⁦@BenSimmons25⁩ of the ⁦@BrooklynNets⁩ meet for the first time following the Nets’ victory over the ⁦@MiamiHEAT⁩. Kokkinakis plays his 3R match Sunday vs ⁦@deniskudla⁩ ⁦@MiamiOpen⁩. pic.twitter.com/0UorSra2cm — Greg Sharko (@SharkoTennis) March 27, 2022





Thanasi Kokkinakis also received a custom WWE Championship belt alongside doubles partner Nick Kyrgios:

True champions need a WWE Championship around their waist to prove it! @WWE celebrates Tag Team @NickKyrgios & @TKokkinakis winning the 2022 @AustralianOpen Men’s Doubles with these custom Championships! Congrats and best of luck at the @MiamiOpen 🎾https://t.co/ou9mrkrCoJ pic.twitter.com/cr13Ibg4tJ — WWE Australia (@WWEAustralia) March 30, 2022





Meanwhile, Astra Sharma graduated with her Masters in Applied Physiology and Kinesiology:

Thank you to @UF and @WTA for the unbelievable opportunity these last couple years. Has been an incredibly enriching experience and I’ve loved every second! 🐊❤️ https://t.co/41jiXL1ftL — Astra Sharma (@astrasharma) March 30, 2022





Sam Stosur celebrated her 38th birthday:





Alex de Minaur shared an insight to his nutrition habits:

Speed demon fuel ⛽️@alexdeminaur shares his daily diet from breakfast to dinner and everything in-between ☕️ pic.twitter.com/kNvbUOg5pa — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) March 28, 2022





Rinky Hijikata claimed back-to-back ITF titles in California:

Jason Kubler, Jaimee Fourlis and Omar Jasika have all been adding to their title count on the Australian Pro Tour:

Congrats to our recent Aussie Pro Tour singles champions 👏



Jason Kubler 🏆 ACT Claycourt International #1

Jaimee Fourlis and Omar Jasika 🏆 Bendigo Pro Tour #2#GoAussies pic.twitter.com/keBBf17axe — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) March 29, 2022





And finally, Matt Ebden is excited for the clay-court season, which begins next week:

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!