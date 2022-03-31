Social round-up: Impressive returns and major milestones

This week's social round-up is all about celebrating exciting news in Australian tennis ...
After a quarterfinal run at Miami, Daria Saville is getting closer to a top-100 return:
Thanasi Kokkinakis made the fourth round in Miami, his best result at ATP Masters 1000 level since 2015:
Avid basketball fan Thanasi Kokkinakis met Aussie superstar Ben Simmons this week too:
Thanasi Kokkinakis also received a custom WWE Championship belt alongside doubles partner Nick Kyrgios:
Meanwhile, Astra Sharma graduated with her Masters in Applied Physiology and Kinesiology:
Sam Stosur celebrated her 38th birthday:
Alex de Minaur shared an insight to his nutrition habits:
Rinky Hijikata claimed back-to-back ITF titles in California:
Jason Kubler, Jaimee Fourlis and Omar Jasika have all been adding to their title count on the Australian Pro Tour:
And finally, Matt Ebden is excited for the clay-court season, which begins next week:
Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!