Social round-up: Aussie fun in the Californian desert

This week's social round-up begins in the Californian desert, where many Aussie players have been competing at Indian Wells ...

Nick Kyrgios is playing incredible tennis, advancing to an ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinal for the first time since August 2017:





Daria Saville produced a career-best performance, impressing fellow Aussie player and her bridesmaid Ellen Perez:

Who is this Daria Saville and why is she better than Daria Gavrilova 😍 @Daria_gav — Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) March 14, 2022





But unfortunately, injury derailed Daria Saville's progress in the fourth round:

I’m sorry I had to retire today. I’ve played a lot, a lot, a lot of tennis and my adductor didn’t agree with me 😭 it got way too sore to continue today. Still really happy with the tournament ✌🏼 — Daria Saville (@Daria_gav) March 16, 2022





Saville, Storm Sanders and Priscilla Hon are having fun off court too:

Ajla Tomljanovic is hoping to team up with good friend Maria Sakkari on the doubles court again:

Meanwhile, Alex de Minaur celebrated a partnership of a different kind:

Alex Bolt has his eyes on this week's AFL season start:

Jaimee Fourlis added to her trophy collection, winning an ITF singles title in Bendigo:

While Mark Philippoussis served up a throwback to his playing days:

