Australian Open 2022: Qualifying singles draws revealed

There are 28 Australian players set to compete in the Australian Open 2022 singles qualifying competition.

Sunday 09 January 2022
Leigh Rogers
Melbourne, Australia

The Australian Open 2022 men's and women's qualifying singles draws are set.

The qualifying competition begins at Melbourne Park tomorrow, with players needing to win three matches to secure a coveted Australian Open 2022 main draw spot.

Max Purcell, Australia's top-ranked player in the men's singles qualifying draw, faces a first-round test against former world No.65 Evgeny Donskoy.

South Australian teen Edward Winter has drawn former world No.6 Gilles Simon in his Grand Slam debut, while Bernard Tomic has been pitted against in-form Russian ATP Cup stand-out Roman Safiullin.

Australian Open 2022Men's qualifying singles, first round
PlayerRankPlayerRank
Max Purcell (AUS)176vEvgeny Donskoy (RUS)172
Marc Polmans (AUS)196vGeoffrey Blancaneaux (FRA)235
Jason Kubler (AUS)206vLorenzo Giustino (ITA)207
Matthew Ebden (AUS)237v[27] Mats Moraing (GER)152
Bernard Tomic (AUS)260vRoman Safiullin (RUS)167
[WC] Akira Santillan (AUS)335vJesper de Jong (NED)203
[WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)375vMathias Bourgue (FRA)211
Andrew Harris (AUS)382vFlavio Cobolli (ITA)205
[WC] Dane Sweeny (AUS)497vGregoire Barrere (FRA)166
[WC] Li Tu (AUS)522v[30] Damir Dzumhur (BIH)158
[WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS)623v[31] Christopher Eubanks (USA)160
[WC] Philip Sekulic (AUS)990vMatthias Bachinger (GER)234
[WC] James McCabe (AUS)1208v[16] Alejandro Tabilo (CHI)139
[WC] Edward Winter (AUS)1768v[4] Gilles Simon (FRA)122

> VIEW: Full Australian Open 2022 men's qualifying singles draw

Arina Rodionova, the No.30 seed, leads the Australian charge in the women's qualifying singles draw. The 32-year-old is one of 14 local hopes in the field.

Ellen Perez, who qualified at Wimbledon in 2021, meets former world No.24 Christina McHale. While 17-year-old wildcard Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz faces a test against former world No.29 and Australian Open 2008 doubles champion Kateryna Bondarenko.

Australian Open 2022Women's qualifying singles, first round
PlayerRankPlayerRank
[30] Arina Rodionova (AUS)152vSusan Bandecchi (SUI)175
Lizette Cabrera (AUS)173vSachia Vickery (USA)221
Ellen Perez (AUS)196vChristina McHale (USA)159
Seone Mendez (AUS)239vJodie Burrage (GBR)216
[WC] Destanee Aiava (AUS)316vJana Fett (CRO)237
Jaimee Fourlis (AUS)329vIrene Burillo Escorihuela (ESP)215
[WC] Abbie Myers (AUS)441vKatie Swan (GBR)245
[WC] Alexandra Bozovic (AUS)451v[25] Stefanie Voegele (SUI)147
[WC] Zoe Hives (AUS)625vHan Xinyun (CHN)496
[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS)740vMarina Melnikova (RUS)236
[WC] Talia Gibson (AUS)1237vArianne Hartono (NED)154
[WC] Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz (AUS)1467vKateryna Bondarenko (UKR)207
[WC] Taylah Preston (AUS)-vKurumi Nara (JPN)185
[WC] Catherine Aulia (AUS)-v[21] Catherine McNally (USA)142

> VIEW: Full Australian Open 2022 women's qualifying singles draw