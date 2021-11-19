Ash Barty confirmed as year-end No.1

Eight Australian women have finished the 2021 season inside the world's top 200 in singles, headlined by world No.1 Ash Barty.

Friday 19 November 2021
Leigh Rogers
Australia
Ash Barty has claimed the year-end world No.1 singles ranking for the third year in a row.

Only Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Steffi Graf and Serena Williams have previously achieved this accomplishment in WTA Tour history, placing the Wimbledon 2021 champion in elite company.

The 25-year-old Australian, who won a tour-leading five titles during 2021, held the top ranking throughout the season and was formally recognised as the year-end No.1 in this week's rankings.


Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia's No.2-ranked woman, ends her impressive season at world No.45. It is the second time the 28-year-old has finished a season inside the top 50, having also achieved the feat in 2018. A first Grand Slam quarterfinal at Wimbledon was Tomljanovic's season highlight.

Astra Sharma has recorded her first top-100 finish, ending the year at world No.96. The athletic 26-year-old rose 32 spots from her 2020 mark, boosting by claiming a first WTA singles title at Charleston in April.

Storm Sanders improved 153 positions this season, ending her career-best year at world No.129, while Ellen Perez recorded her highest finish to a season in three years, improving 41 positions to No.193.

Seone Mendez rose 63 spots in 2021, with the 22-year-old recording her best-ever year-end ranking at world No.212.

Olivia Gadecki was the biggest mover of the year. After starting the season unranked, the 19-year-old ended an exceptional debut season at world No.230 and inside the Australian top 10.

Women's singlesAustralian top 20
PlayerAgeYear-end rankingRanking points
1Ash Barty25No.17582
2Ajla Tomljanovic28No.451395
3Astra Sharma26No.96806
4Storm Sanders27No.129581
5Maddison Inglis23No.136549
6Arina Rodionova31No.152478
7Lizette Cabrera23No.172409
8Ellen Perez26No.193348
9Seone Mendez22No.212322
10Olivia Gadecki19No.230301
11Priscilla Hon23No.256266
12Destanee Aiava21No.310208
13Jaimee Fourlis22No.323196
14Sam Stosur37No.378153
15Daria Gavrilova27No.419126
16Alexandra Bozovic22No.450111
17Abbie Myers27No.451111
18Ivana Popovic21No.454110
19Olivia Tjandramulia24No.51888
20Olivia Rogowska30No.53784

