Millman serves up impressive win in St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg, Russia
John Millman has stormed into the second round at an ATP 250 tournament in St. Petersburg, needing only 65 minutes to post a 6-1 6-1 win against Israeli wildcard Yshai Oliel.
The world No.57-ranked Australian lost only 10 points in total on his service games in the dominant victory.
It continues an impressive run of form for 32-year-old Millman, who has won 8 of his past 12 matches and advanced to four tour-level quarterfinals since representing Australia at the Tokyo Olympics in July.
To reach a fifth quarterfinal, Millman faces a tough test in the second round. He plays fourth-seeded Russian Aslan Karatsev, who enjoyed a title-winning run at the Kremlin Cup last week.
The 28-year-old Karatsev did not lose a set at the Moscow tournament and was rewarded with a top-20 debut.
Aussies in action - St. Petersburg
RESULTS
Men's singles, first round
John Millman (AUS) d [WC] Yshai Oliel (ISR) 6-1 6-1
COMING UP
Men's singles, second round
John Millman (AUS) v [4] Aslan Karatsev (RUS)
Men's doubles, first round
Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Dominic Inglot (GBR)/Ken Skupski (GBR)
Vienna, Austria
Alex de Minaur faces a big challenge in the second round at an ATP 500 tournament in Vienna, with the 22-year-old Australian playing world No.4 Alexander Zverev for a place in the quarterfinals.
Zverev has won four of their five previous tour-level meetings. However, De Minaur won their most recent clash in a three-set battle at the ATP Cup at Brisbane in January 2020.
Australian John Peers and Slovak partner Filip Polasek also play Zverev and his Austrian partner Jurgen Melzer in first-round doubles action.
Aussies in action - Vienna
COMING UP
Men's singles, second round
Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [2] Alexander Zverev (GER)
Men's doubles, first round
[3] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Jurgen Melzer (AUT)/Alexander Zverev (GER)
Cluj-Napoca, Romania
Ajla Tomljanovic is hoping to advance to her second quarterfinal of the season this week at the Transylvania Open in Romania.
The 28-year-old Australian plays local wildcard Jaqueline Cristian in the second round at the WTA 250 tournament.
It will be world No.43 Tomljanovic's first career meeting with the 23-year-old Romanian, who is currently ranked at a career-high No.105.
Aussies in action - Cluj-Napoca
COMING UP
Women's singles, second round
[5] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [WC] Jaqueline Cristian (ROU)