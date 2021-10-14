Social round-up: Celebrating good news in Australian tennis

Social media can prove divisive - but in this week's social round-up, we only have good news to share ...
Tristan Schoolkate and Blake Ellis won an ITF Futures doubles title in France. It is 20-year-old Schoolkate's first professional doubles title and a fifth (and third this season) for 22-year-old Ellis:
Rinky Hijikata was a singles finalist at an ITF Futures tournament in Portugal. It is the 20-year-old's fourth final appearance this season:
Ellen Perez made sure her 26th birthday was memorable, reaching an ITF Tour singles final of her own in Portugal:
Meanwhile, Storm Sanders received a special gift from Wimbledon to commemorate her ladies' doubles semifinal run earlier this year:
A new jacket and a family reunion has John Peers feeling happy at Indian Wells:
Astra Sharma was fired up at Indian Wells, reaching the second round as a qualifier:
Alex de Minaur is finding form again in the Californian desert. The 22-year-old scored his second top-20 win of the season - and first since January:
Ajla Tomljanovic scored two top-40 wins - including a second-round victory against world No.6 Garbine Muguruza - in her career-best run at Indian Wells. A microphone, however, proved more challenging to handle:
Mark Philippoussis navigated many challenges on television program SAS Australia, reaching the final stages:
ICYMI, Todd Woodbridge is excited to be part of the ANZ Tennis Hot Shots Racquet Roadshow again in 2021:
And while we are spreading good vibes, Tennis Australia invites all to join a Mental Health Week webinar this evening:
