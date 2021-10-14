Social round-up: Celebrating good news in Australian tennis

Social media can prove divisive - but in this week's social round-up, we only have good news to share ...

Tristan Schoolkate and Blake Ellis won an ITF Futures doubles title in France. It is 20-year-old Schoolkate's first professional doubles title and a fifth (and third this season) for 22-year-old Ellis:

Rinky Hijikata was a singles finalist at an ITF Futures tournament in Portugal. It is the 20-year-old's fourth final appearance this season:

Ellen Perez made sure her 26th birthday was memorable, reaching an ITF Tour singles final of her own in Portugal:

Do birthdays bring goodluck? 🙏😆





Meanwhile, Storm Sanders received a special gift from Wimbledon to commemorate her ladies' doubles semifinal run earlier this year:

https://twitter.com/TheFirstServeAU/status/1445582956353900546?s=20





A new jacket and a family reunion has John Peers feeling happy at Indian Wells:

Astra Sharma was fired up at Indian Wells, reaching the second round as a qualifier:

Roar! @astrasharma is through to the second round in Indian Wells





Alex de Minaur is finding form again in the Californian desert. The 22-year-old scored his second top-20 win of the season - and first since January:

Ajla Tomljanovic scored two top-40 wins - including a second-round victory against world No.6 Garbine Muguruza - in her career-best run at Indian Wells. A microphone, however, proved more challenging to handle:





Mark Philippoussis navigated many challenges on television program SAS Australia, reaching the final stages:

ICYMI, Todd Woodbridge is excited to be part of the ANZ Tennis Hot Shots Racquet Roadshow again in 2021:

Our racquet roadshow about to kick off with another 30,000 racquets being handed out to kids, a total of over 200,000 over the past 5 years! Thanks @ANZ_AU for all your support @TennisAustralia @wwos





And while we are spreading good vibes, Tennis Australia invites all to join a Mental Health Week webinar this evening:

Tennis invites you to recharge your mind with our Mental Health and Wellbeing Webinar presented by @beyondblue



Join a panel of guests this Thursday as they chat about tips and tricks on keeping your mind healthy and happy.



Register your interest 👇





Don't forget ... the court is calling! Join in the fun, hire a court today and take advantage of the many healthy benefits of a great socially-distanced sport.