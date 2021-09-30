Aussies in action: Duckworth notches another win

Sofia, Bulgaria

James Duckworth has continued his impressive form at an ATP 250 tournament in Sofia, scoring an opening-round win against Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori.

The 29-year-old Australian, who is currently ranked at a career-high world No.56 after reaching his first ATP-level final last week, posted a 3-6 6-4 6-4 victory against the world No.89.

It is Duckworth's 14th win from his past 18 matches and sees him join fellow Aussies Alex de Minaur and John Millman in the second round.

Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith also scored a first-round doubles win, defeating Swede Andre Goransson and Monaco's Hugo Nys in two tiebreak sets.

It propels the fourth-seeded duo into their third ATP-level quarterfinal as a team this season.

Aussies in action - Sofia

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

James Duckworth (AUS) d Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 3-6 6-4 6-4

Men's doubles, first round

[4] Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) d Andre Goransson (SWE)/Hugo Nys (MON) 7-6(4) 7-6(2)

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

[3] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Marcos Giron (USA)

[8] John Millman (AUS) v [Q] Illya Marchenko (UKR)

James Duckworth (AUS) v Benoit Paire (FRA)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

[4] Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v TBC

Chicago, USA

Maddison Inglis' winning run is over at a WTA 500 tournament in Chicago - but the Australian qualifier tested world No.12 Belinda Bencic in their second-round match.

Olympic Games gold medallist Bencic needed three sets to defeat the world No.130, eventually prevailing 5-7 6-1 6-0.

It is the first time 23-year-old Inglis has won a set against a top 20-ranked opponent.

Anastasia Rodionova also lost in doubles action, leaving no Australians left in the tournament.

Aussies in action - Chicago

RESULTS

Women's singles, second round

[3] Belinda Bencic (SUI) d [Q] Maddison Inglis (AUS) 5-7 6-1 6-0

Women's doubles, first round

Makoto Ninomiya (JPN)/Sabrina Santamaria (USA) d Anastasia Rodionova (AUS)/Ingrid Neel (USA) 6-3 6-4

San Diego, USA

World No.12 Hubert Hurkacz has halted the winning run of Australian qualifier Alex Bolt at an ATP 250 tournament in San Diego.

The fifth-seeded Hurkacz recorded a 7-6(2) 6-1 victory against the 28-year-old Bolt in first-round action today.

The 24-year-old from Poland dominated on serve in the 81-minute match, conceding 10 points in total across this service games.

Later in the day, John Peers and Slovak Filip Polasek saved multiple match points to defeat Hurkacz and Brazil's Marcelo Melo in a tense first-round doubles clash. The No.3 seeds eventually closed out a 7-6(12) 4-6 [13-11] victory.

Jordan Thompson also progressed to the doubles quarterfinal, scoring a straight-sets win with American Jackson Withrow.

Aussies in action - San Diego

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

[5] Hubert Hurkacz (POL) d [Q] Alex Bolt (AUS) 7-6(2) 6-1

Men's doubles, first round

[3] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) d Hubert Hurkacz (POL)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) 7-6(12) 4-6 [13-11]

Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Jackson Withrow (USA) d [WC] Antonio Sancic (CRO)/Artem Sitak (NZL) 6-3 6-4

COMING UP

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

[3] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Taylor Fritz (USA)/Tommy Paul (USA)

Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Jackson Withrow (USA) v [4] Simone Bolelli (ITA)/Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)