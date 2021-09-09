Purcell's winning run ends at the US Open

Max Purcell's memorable US Open 2021 campaign has come to an end.

The 23-year-old from New South Wales made his main draw singles debut as a wildcard, where he impressively pushed world No.16 Jannik Sinner to four sets.

Purcell scored his first career men's doubles victory at the tournament - and ended up winning three matches alongside Matthew Ebden to reach the quarterfinals.

While in mixed doubles, Purcell and Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska advanced to the semifinals without dropping a set. It was the world No.42's career-best result in a Grand Slam mixed doubles competition.

His six wins in total are the most of any Australian player at the tournament this year.

However, Purcell's quest to become the ninth Australian man in the Open era to reach a US Open mixed doubles final has fallen just short.

Mexico's Giuliana Olmos and El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo scored a 4-6 6-4 [10-6] victory in their semifinal clash in New York today, sealing a first major final appearance for each.

Purcell and Yastremska hit 36 winners to their opponent's 15 in the 85-minute semifinal match, but it wasn't enough to get them across the line in a close battle.

Purcell's exit leaves four Australians remaining in the tournament - John Peers has made the semifinals in the men's doubles competition, Sam Stosur is a semifinalist in women's doubles, while Dylan Alcott and Heath Davidson are proudly flying the Aussie flag in the quad wheelchair competition.

Aussies in action - US Open

TODAY'S RESULTS

Mixed doubles, semifinals

Giuliana Olmos (MEX)/Marcelo Arevalo (ESA) d [Alt] Dayana Yastremska (UKR)/Max Purcell (AUS) 4-6 6-4 [10-6]

COMING UP

Women's doubles, semifinals

[14] Sam Stosur (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) v [7] Alexa Guarachi (CHI)/Desirae Krawczyk (USA)

Men's doubles, semifinals

[8] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v [7] Jamie Murray (GBR)/Bruno Soares (BRA)



Quad wheelchair singles, quarterfinals

[1] Dylan Alcott (AUS) v [WC] Bryan Barten (USA)

Heath Davidson (AUS) v Andy Lapthorne (GBR)

Quad wheelchair doubles, semifinals

[1] Dylan Alcott (AUS)/Heath Davidson (AUS) v Bryan Barten (USA)/Koji Sugeno (JPN)