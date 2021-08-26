Social round-up: An exciting week in Australian tennis

From title breakthroughs to Paralympic Games preparation, it's been a big week in Australian tennis. It means we have lots to celebrate in this week's social round-up ...
Ash Barty won the women's singles title in Cincinnati - and became the first Australian champion since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1973.
Naturally, she wanted to share the moment with her team:
Speaking of winning teams, Sam Stosur and China's Zhang Shuai scooped the Cincinnati doubles title.
It is Stosur's 27th career doubles title and first since Australian Open 2019. The 37-year-old is also the first Australian woman to win a Cincinnati doubles title in 49 years:
Jaimee Fourlis ended a title drought of her own at an ITF tournament in Spain. After recently returning to tour following a shoulder reconstruction, she claimed her first singles title in three years:
Alexei Popyrin is making positive progress too. The 22-year-old won consecutive matches for the first time since May, reaching the second round at Winston-Salem as a qualifier:
Max Purcell has also had a good week at Winston-Salem, reaching the third round as a lucky loser:
Meanwhile, John Millman is working hard to recover from a foot injury:
The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games have begun, which has former world No.1 and six-time medallist David Hall in a reflective mood:
Our current world No.1 Dylan Alcott is feeling the heat as he prepares in Tokyo:
Thanasi Kokkinakis and Lizette Cabrera are among 10 Australians competing in US Open qualifying in New York this week:
Nick Kyrgios is in New York too and looking for a hitting partner:
And finally, Matt Ebden has a challenge for his followers:
