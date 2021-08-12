Social round-up: Making friends and living the dream

When Australia's top-ranked players are not impressing us with their on-court efforts, they keep us entertained via social media with their off-court exploits.
This week's social-round-up begins with Nick Kyrgios, who has found a new friend and potential mixed doubles partner in rising American teen Coco Gauff:
Matt Ebden has made some new friends too. Although these ones are probably better at fetching tennis balls, rather than hitting them:
It has been a big week for Storm Sanders. The talented left-handed player celebrated her 27th birthday, became Australia's top-ranked woman in doubles and also went back to school:
Ajla Tomljanovic shared a selfie, complete with inspirational message:
Meanwhile, Arina Rodionova is dreaming of returning to Melbourne:
Ellen Perez is reminiscing about a recent visit to Portugal:
Several players - including Todd Woodbridge, Luke Saville, John Millman and Nick Kyrgios - have not been shy in sharing their opinions about Australia's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic:
And finally, world No.1 Dylan Alcott is pumped for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games:
