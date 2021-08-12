Social round-up: Making friends and living the dream

When Australia's top-ranked players are not impressing us with their on-court efforts, they keep us entertained via social media with their off-court exploits.

This week's social-round-up begins with Nick Kyrgios, who has found a new friend and potential mixed doubles partner in rising American teen Coco Gauff:

Anytime!!! You are going to do great things in this sport and I can’t wait to watch 🙏🏽 I got plenty more ping pong lessons as well ❤️🤞🏽🤭 https://t.co/UUlGyz73Kp — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) August 7, 2021





let’s make it happen 🤝💯 https://t.co/8FW7psUiuG — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) August 7, 2021





Matt Ebden has made some new friends too. Although these ones are probably better at fetching tennis balls, rather than hitting them:

It has been a big week for Storm Sanders. The talented left-handed player celebrated her 27th birthday, became Australia's top-ranked woman in doubles and also went back to school:

Ajla Tomljanovic shared a selfie, complete with inspirational message:

Meanwhile, Arina Rodionova is dreaming of returning to Melbourne:

Ellen Perez is reminiscing about a recent visit to Portugal:

Several players - including Todd Woodbridge, Luke Saville, John Millman and Nick Kyrgios - have not been shy in sharing their opinions about Australia's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic:

Honestly what is going on in our country? 28 days of Quarantine for returning Olympic athletes who want to return to Adelaide. #extraordinary https://t.co/sK9r0iyTIa — Todd Woodbridge (@toddwoodbridge) August 11, 2021





Embarrassed to be a South Aussie.. what is actually happening to our country??? https://t.co/T6xXTpAYaG — Luke Saville (@LukeSaville18) August 11, 2021





Agree, but we aren’t working together at all and I believe the stat is only 20% are fully vaccinated. I think it needs to be near 70 for things to maybe get ‘normal’ but it’s a joke rn — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) August 11, 2021





And finally, world No.1 Dylan Alcott is pumped for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games:

That was the most enjoyable #Olympics I have ever watched. Credit to everyone involved, especially the athletes and Japan for making it happen. But now, the WARMUP IS OFFICIALY OVER. Time for the big show in 2 weeks! ;) #paralympics #Tokyo2020 @Paralympics — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) August 8, 2021





