Social round-up: Making friends and living the dream

What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date ...

Thursday 12 August 2021
tennis.com.au
Australia
TORONTO, ON - AUGUST 09: Nick Kyrgios of Australia looks on during a first round match against Reilly Opelka of the United States on Day One of the National Bank Open at Aviva Centre on August 09, 2021 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)