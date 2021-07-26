In-form Aussies rewarded with ranking rises

Alex Bolt and Astra Sharma are among the Australian players on the rise in the latest rankings.

Monday 26 July 2021
Leigh Rogers
Australia
Men's singles

Alex Bolt is the biggest mover inside the Australian top 10 in this week's ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

The 28-year-old made his second career ATP-level quarterfinal in Los Cabos last week, helping him improve nine places to world No.139. Bolt is now the eighth-ranked Australian man, overtaking Marc Polmans.

Polmans still had a good week, rising three spots to world No.144 after reaching the second round at an ATP 250 tournament in Gstaad.

Meanwhile, Jason Kubler improves 33 spots to world No.272 after reaching an ATP Challenger final in Kazakhstan. It was the 28-year-old's first final appearance at that level since July 2019.

Rinky Hijikata continues to rise too, with the 20-year-old improving 60 places to world No.648. He collected his second ITF singles title in as many weeks, extending his winning streak to 10 matches with a title-winning run in Edwardsville.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Alex de MinaurNo.18-1
John MillmanNo.440
Nick KyrgiosNo.58-2
Jordan ThompsonNo.630
Alexei PopyrinNo.73-1
James DuckworthNo.770
Christopher O'ConnellNo.132-1
Alex BoltNo.139+9
Marc PolmansNo.144+3
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.184-1
Women's singles

Astra Sharma continues to climb the WTA Tour singles rankings. The 25-year-old improves 10 places this week after a quarterfinal run in Palermo.

Sharma is now ranked No.111, her highest mark since January 2020.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ash BartyNo.10
Ajla TomljanovicNo.510
Astra SharmaNo.111+10
Storm SandersNo.138-4
Maddison InglisNo.145-3
Arina RodionovaNo.155-2
Lizette CabreraNo.162-16
Priscilla HonNo.179-3
Sam StosurNo.188-2
Ellen PerezNo.219-20
Men's doubles

Luke Saville has set a new career-high in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings. The 27-year-old makes his top-30 debut this week, rising two places to world No.30.

Thomas Fancutt is one of the biggest movers of the week, rising 31 places to world No.375. The 26-year-old has won six ITF Futures titles this season.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
John PeersNo.250
Luke SavilleNo.30+2
Max PurcellNo.42-3
Alex de MinaurNo.66+2
Matthew EbdenNo.71+1
John-Patrick SmithNo.750
Matt ReidNo.90-1
Marc PolmansNo.111-8
James DuckworthNo.233-6
Scott PuodziunasNo.247-7
Women's doubles

There has been little change in the latest WTA doubles rankings, with Ash Barty remaining the top-ranked Australian at world No.36.

Jaimee Fourlis rises three spots to world No.185. The 21-year-old has had strong results at ITF level, advancing to three semifinals in her past four tournaments.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ash BartyNo.360
Storm SandersNo.410
Ellen PerezNo.500
Arina RodionovaNo.79+1
Sam StosurNo.101-2
Astra SharmaNo.123-2
Ajla TomljanovicNo.1330
Monique AdamczakNo.165+1
Jaimee FourlisNo.185+3
Lizette CabreraNo.1900

