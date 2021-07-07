Australian Tennis Magazine: Celebrating local and international stars

The June-July 2021 edition of Australian Tennis Magazine is now available to order - and it is a must-have for Australian tennis fans.

As well as celebrating Novak Djokovic's history-making run and Dylan Alcott's 13th major title at Roland Garros, the 'Big Picture' themed edition also marks the 50th anniversary of Evonne Goolagong Cawley's Grand Slam breakthrough.

It includes profiles on Australian stars Astra Sharma and Thanasi Kokkinakis, while childhood coaches of Ash Barty, Alex de Minaur, John Millman and Nick Kyrgios all share stories of the players' beginnings in the sport.

Ellen Perez provides an insight on using social media from a players' perspective and top-20 stars Daniil Medvedev, Barbora Krejcikova, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari are all featured.

There is also a spotlight on thriving tennis communities in Western Australia, where close to 113,000 registered players are enjoying the sport.

The Your Game section provides instructional content to help players of all ages and ability improve their games, plus there's tennis news and scores from events across the world.

