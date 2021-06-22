Rain delays Wimbledon qualifying

After inclement weather impacted day one of Wimbledon qualifying, nine Australian players will compete on day two.

Tuesday 22 June 2021
Leigh Rogers
London, UK

No matches were completed on day one of Wimbledon 2021 qualifying, with rain delaying the beginning of the competition at Roehampton in London.

All gentlemen's qualifying singles first-round matches had been scheduled to play.

Wimbledon 2021Gentlemen's qualifying singles, first round
PlayerRankPlayer Rank
[16] Chris O'Connell (AUS)131vFilip Horansky (SVK)181
[32] Marc Polmans (AUS)154vBorna Gojo (CRO)237
Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)182v[30] Maxime Cressy (USA)151
Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)209v[22] Brandon Nakashima (USA)138
Bernard Tomic (AUS)224vBlaz Kavcic (SLO)216
Matthew Ebden (AUS)238vSebastian Baez (ARG)159

The ladies qualifying singles competition begins tonight. There are eight Australian women in the draw, headlined by seeded Astra Sharma and Maddison Inglis.

Wimbledon 2021Ladies qualifying singles, first round
PlayerRankPlayer Rank
[19] Astra Sharma (AUS)127vKatharina Gerlach (GER)223
[28] Maddison Inglis (AUS)140vNatalija Kostic (SRB)215
Lizette Cabrera (AUS)146v[WC] Katie Swan (GBR)290
Storm Sanders (AUS)147v[3] Sara Errani (ITA)106
Arina Rodionova (AUS)149vGiulia Gatto-Monticone (ITA)174
Priscilla Hon (AUS)176vGrace Min (USA)179
Ellen Perez (AUS)231vLeonie Kung (SUI)159
Destanee Aiava (AUS)245vElitsa Kostova (BUL)259

To earn a Wimbledon main draw place, players need to win three qualifying matches.

Nine Australian players are scheduled to play their first-round matches in London this evening, with matches beginning from 8pm AEST.