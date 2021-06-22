Rain delays Wimbledon qualifying

No matches were completed on day one of Wimbledon 2021 qualifying, with rain delaying the beginning of the competition at Roehampton in London.

All gentlemen's qualifying singles first-round matches had been scheduled to play.

Wimbledon 2021Gentlemen's qualifying singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank [16] Chris O'Connell (AUS) 131 v Filip Horansky (SVK) 181 [32] Marc Polmans (AUS) 154 v Borna Gojo (CRO) 237 Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 182 v [30] Maxime Cressy (USA) 151 Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 209 v [22] Brandon Nakashima (USA) 138 Bernard Tomic (AUS) 224 v Blaz Kavcic (SLO) 216 Matthew Ebden (AUS) 238 v Sebastian Baez (ARG) 159

The ladies qualifying singles competition begins tonight. There are eight Australian women in the draw, headlined by seeded Astra Sharma and Maddison Inglis.

Wimbledon 2021Ladies qualifying singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank [19] Astra Sharma (AUS) 127 v Katharina Gerlach (GER) 223 [28] Maddison Inglis (AUS) 140 v Natalija Kostic (SRB) 215 Lizette Cabrera (AUS) 146 v [WC] Katie Swan (GBR) 290 Storm Sanders (AUS) 147 v [3] Sara Errani (ITA) 106 Arina Rodionova (AUS) 149 v Giulia Gatto-Monticone (ITA) 174 Priscilla Hon (AUS) 176 v Grace Min (USA) 179 Ellen Perez (AUS) 231 v Leonie Kung (SUI) 159 Destanee Aiava (AUS) 245 v Elitsa Kostova (BUL) 259

To earn a Wimbledon main draw place, players need to win three qualifying matches.

Nine Australian players are scheduled to play their first-round matches in London this evening, with matches beginning from 8pm AEST.