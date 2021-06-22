Rain delays Wimbledon qualifying

No matches were completed on day one of Wimbledon 2021 qualifying, with rain delaying the beginning of the competition at Roehampton in London.
All gentlemen's qualifying singles first-round matches had been scheduled to play.
> PREVIEW: Aussie men ready for Wimbledon qualifying
|Wimbledon 2021Gentlemen's qualifying singles, first round
|Player
|Rank
|Player
|Rank
|[16] Chris O'Connell (AUS)
|131
|v
|Filip Horansky (SVK)
|181
|[32] Marc Polmans (AUS)
|154
|v
|Borna Gojo (CRO)
|237
|Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)
|182
|v
|[30] Maxime Cressy (USA)
|151
|Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)
|209
|v
|[22] Brandon Nakashima (USA)
|138
|Bernard Tomic (AUS)
|224
|v
|Blaz Kavcic (SLO)
|216
|Matthew Ebden (AUS)
|238
|v
|Sebastian Baez (ARG)
|159
> VIEW: Full Wimbledon gentlemen's singles qualifying draw
The ladies qualifying singles competition begins tonight. There are eight Australian women in the draw, headlined by seeded Astra Sharma and Maddison Inglis.
|Wimbledon 2021Ladies qualifying singles, first round
|Player
|Rank
|Player
|Rank
|[19] Astra Sharma (AUS)
|127
|v
|Katharina Gerlach (GER)
|223
|[28] Maddison Inglis (AUS)
|140
|v
|Natalija Kostic (SRB)
|215
|Lizette Cabrera (AUS)
|146
|v
|[WC] Katie Swan (GBR)
|290
|Storm Sanders (AUS)
|147
|v
|[3] Sara Errani (ITA)
|106
|Arina Rodionova (AUS)
|149
|v
|Giulia Gatto-Monticone (ITA)
|174
|Priscilla Hon (AUS)
|176
|v
|Grace Min (USA)
|179
|Ellen Perez (AUS)
|231
|v
|Leonie Kung (SUI)
|159
|Destanee Aiava (AUS)
|245
|v
|Elitsa Kostova (BUL)
|259
> VIEW: Full Wimbledon ladies singles qualifying draw
To earn a Wimbledon main draw place, players need to win three qualifying matches.
Nine Australian players are scheduled to play their first-round matches in London this evening, with matches beginning from 8pm AEST.