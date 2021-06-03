Tomljanovic knocked out at Roland Garros

Ajla Tomljanovic's singles campaign at Roland Garros has ended with a second-round loss to No.31 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Thursday 03 June 2021
Leigh Rogers
Paris, France
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 02: Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia plays a forehand during her women's second round match against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia during day four of the 2021 French Open at Roland Garros on June 02, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Five Australian players scored wins on day four at Roland Garros - but for Ajla Tomljanovic, her singles campaign ended with a straight-sets loss in the second round.

Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the No.31 seed, proved too strong, recording a 6-2 6-3 victory against the No.2-ranked Australian woman.

Pavyluchenkova hit 20 winners to Tomljanovic's 11 in the 88-minute victory, outplaying the 28-year-old Australian.

"She didn't give me a lot of rhythm, so I never felt comfortable," conceded Tomljanovic.

The result leaves Ash Barty and Astra Sharma as the last two Aussies in the women's singles draw. They both play their second-round matches in Paris this evening (from 7pm AEST).

In a worrying sign, Barty has withdrawn from the doubles competition due to the hip injury that hampered in her opening-round win.

There was better news for Ellen Perez, with the 25-year-old Australian scoring her career-first Roland Garros doubles win. She teamed with China's Zheng Saisai to record a 6-7(5) 6-4 6-3 victory against American duo Cori Gauff and Venus Williams in first round women's doubles action.

In men's doubles, Aussie duo Max Purcell and Luke Saville saved three match points in a hard-fought 6-2 6-7(2) 7-6(10) opening-round win against French wildcards Gregoire Barrere and Albano Olivetti. The Australian Open 2020 finalists, who had never previously won a match in Paris, clinched victory on their fifth match point.

Alex de Minaur and Matt Reid also had to save match points in their 3-6 7-6(11) 6-4 win against Argentine Federico Delbonis and India's Divij Sharan. The all-Australian combination faced five match points in a tense second set tiebreak, but saved them all to advance to the second round in Paris for a second year in a row.

Aussies in action - Roland Garros

TODAY'S RESULTS
Women's singles, second round
[31] Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) d Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-2 6-3

Men's doubles, first round
Max Purcell (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) d [WC] Gregoire Barrere (FRA)/Albano Olivetti (FRA) 6-2 6-7(2) 7-6(10)
Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Matt Reid (AUS) d Federico Delbonis (ARG)/Divij Sharan (IND) 3-6 7-6(11) 6-4
Robin Haase (NED)/Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) d Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) 6-3 6-4
Tomislav Brkic (BIH)/Nikola Cacic (SRB) d Alexei Popyrin (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) 7-5 6-7(4) 6-3

Women's doubles, first round
[13] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Zheng Saisai (CHN) d Cori Gauff (USA)/Venus Williams (USA) 6-7(5) 6-4 6-3
[16] Nadiia Kichenok (UKR)/Raluca Olaru (ROU) d Arina Rodionova (AUS)/Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR) 6-1 5-7 6-4
Vivian Heisen (GER)/Kveta Peschke (CZE) d Astra Sharma (AUS)/Hayley Carter (USA) 6-3 3-6 7-5

COMING UP
Men's singles, second round
[21] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Marco Cecchinato (ITA)
James Duckworth (AUS) v Ricardas Berankis (LTU)

> VIEW: Full Roland Garros men's singles draw

Women's singles, second round
[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v Magda Linette (POL)
[WC] Astra Sharma (AUS) v [25] Ons Jabeur (TUN)

> VIEW: Full Roland Garros women's singles draw

Men's doubles, first round
[10] John Peers (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) v [WC] Benjamin Bonzi (FRA)/Antoine Hoang (FRA)

Men's doubles, second round
Max Purcell (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v [15] Ben McLachlan (JPN)/Raven Klaasen (RSA)
Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Matt Reid (AUS) v Marcelo Arevelo (ARG)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED)

Women's doubles, first round
Storm Sanders (AUS)/Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS)/Yana Sizikova (RUS)

Women's doubles, second round
[13] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Zheng Saisai (CHN) v TBC

Mixed doubles, first round
John Peers (AUS)/Chan Hao-Ching (TPE) v Neal Skupski (GBR)/Alexa Guarachi (CHI)
Luke Saville (AUS)/Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN) v Aslan Karatsev (RUS)/Elena Vesnina (RUS)

