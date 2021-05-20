Social round-up: Making their mark around the world

Ever wondered what life is like on the road for a professional tennis player?
John Millman has shared his experiences of travelling on tour in a pandemic, revealing how the Aussies are sticking together to lift each other's spirits:
Now onto the rest of this week's social round-up ...
Luke Saville and Max Purcell have reunited on the doubles court:
Ash Barty is maintaining perspective after her injury-forced exit in Rome:
Ellen Perez was all smiles while exploring in Rome:
Storm Sanders is Europe bound:
Priscilla Hon is heading to Paris too, ready to make her long-awaited return from a hip injury:
Still recovering from Achilles surgery, Daria Gavrilova found time for a photoshoot in her hometown of Melbourne:
Nick Kyrgios is now a character from The Simpsons, thanks to some creative fan art:
And finally, retired champion Casey Dellacqua has been deservedly recognised on a Walk of Fame where she grew up in Western Australia:
