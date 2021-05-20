Social round-up: Making their mark around the world

Ever wondered what life is like on the road for a professional tennis player?

John Millman has shared his experiences of travelling on tour in a pandemic, revealing how the Aussies are sticking together to lift each other's spirits:

Who said tennis is an individual sport?



👊👊https://t.co/45zTgLjmvM pic.twitter.com/VxixFi5G24 — John Millman (@johnhmillman) May 13, 2021





Now onto the rest of this week's social round-up ...

Luke Saville and Max Purcell have reunited on the doubles court:

Ash Barty is maintaining perspective after her injury-forced exit in Rome:

Gutted to finish the way that we did but it’s important to know when to listen to your body.

Grazie Roma ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aiTGQQM9Yu — Ash Barty (@ashbarty) May 15, 2021





Ellen Perez was all smiles while exploring in Rome:

Storm Sanders is Europe bound:

Priscilla Hon is heading to Paris too, ready to make her long-awaited return from a hip injury:

Still recovering from Achilles surgery, Daria Gavrilova found time for a photoshoot in her hometown of Melbourne:

Nick Kyrgios is now a character from The Simpsons, thanks to some creative fan art:

And finally, retired champion Casey Dellacqua has been deservedly recognised on a Walk of Fame where she grew up in Western Australia:

