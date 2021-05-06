Social round-up: Spirited efforts and old school throwbacks

We begin this week's social round-up with a reminder that even the world's best players aren't always perfect on court ...

Blinded by the sun, all Ash Barty could do was laugh after losing sight of the ball during her quarterfinal win against Petra Kvitova in Madrid:





One opponent who never misses a ball is a good ol' brick wall. Barty's parents, Rob and Josie, have recently rediscovered the home-made half-court in their garage where she learnt to play:

Mum & Dad rediscovering my first ever tennis court while doing some home reno’s 😍🎾 Makeshift duck taped net is a little high...

Would love to know how many hours I spent hitting balls against that brick wall 🤣 pic.twitter.com/s9tomDAg6s — Ash Barty (@ashbarty) May 4, 2021





Speaking of old school throwbacks, John Millman has been emulating fellow Queenslander Pat Rafter:





And Nick Kyrgios has been enjoying some early highlights from his own career:





On court in Madrid, a spirited Alex de Minaur has won consecutive matches for the first time since the Australian Open:





Ellen Perez is also enjoying an impressive run, advancing to the doubles quarterfinals to match her career-best result at WTA 1000 level:





Destanee Aiava has returned to the tour, competing in the Czech Republic this week:

While Matt Ebden is exploring in France:

Back in Australia, Todd Woodbridge received his first COVID vaccination:

First dose done! Walk-in took just over an hour all up. @TheRMH staff and @MCEC all working perfectly. #GetVaccinated pic.twitter.com/7EMcg4UMUV — Todd Woodbridge (@toddwoodbridge) May 3, 2021





Kimberly Birrell celebrated her 23rd birthday in style:

Daria Gavrilova is being a tourist in her home city of Melbourne:

And finally, Dylan Alcott met a fellow Aussie legend:

The court is calling! Join in the fun, hire a court today and take advantage of the many healthy benefits of tennis.