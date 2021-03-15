Popyrin enjoys winning start in Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Australian Alexei Popyrin is through to the second round in Dubai.

The 21-year-old, making his first competitive appearance since winning his maiden ATP singles title in Singapore last month, served 10 aces in a 7-6(3) 7-5 victory against Austrian Dennis Novak.

It extends Popyrin's winning streak to six matches. The world No.82 wildcard next faces eighth-seeded Russian Karen Khachanov in the second round.

Chris O'Connell secured his place in the main draw with a straight-sets win against Italian Thomas Fabbiano. It is the third time the 26-year-old has qualified at an ATP-level tournament - and the second time in as many weeks. The world No.122 has drawn fellow qualifier Lloyd Harris in the opening round.

O'Connell becomes the sixth Australian player in the field, with John Millman, Jordan Thompson, Alex de Minaur and Matt Ebden also competing in Dubai this week.

Aussies in action - Dubai

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

[WC] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d [WC] Dennis Novak (AUT) 7-6(3) 7-5

Men's singles qualifying, final round

[5] Christopher O'Connell (AUS) d [12] Thomas Fabbiano (ITA) 6-2 6-4

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

John Millman (AUS) v [Q] Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [Q] Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN)

[Q] Christopher O'Connell (AUS) v [Q] Lloyd Harris (RSA)

Men's singles, second round

[9] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Jeremy Chardy (FRA)

Matthew Ebden (AUS) v [4] Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)

[WC] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [8] Karen Khachanov (RUS)

Men's doubles, first round

Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Henri Kontinen (FIN) v Kevin Krawietz (GER)/Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)

St. Petersburg, Russia

Arina Rodionova has qualified for a WTA 500 tournament in Russia.

The Australian sealed her place in the main draw with a 6-3 6-4 win against Russian Valeria Savinykh, her second straight-sets victory in as many days.

Rodionova will face former world No.2 Vera Zvonareva in the opening round.

Aussies in action - St. Petersburg

RESULTS

Women's singles qualifying, final round

[9] Arina Rodionova (AUS) d Valeria Savinykh (RUS) 6-3 6-4

COMING UP

Women's singles, first round

[Q] Arina Rodionova (AUS) v [WC] Vera Zvonareva (RUS)



Women's doubles, first round

Arina Rodionova (AUS)/Rosalie Van der Hoek (NED) v Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS)/Yana Sizikova (RUS)

Acapulco, Mexico

Thanasi Kokkinakis' bid to qualify at an ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco has ended with a three-set loss to world No.154 Tallon Griekspoor.

The Australian hit 13 aces in the second-round match, but was only able to convert two of the 11 break points he earned in the two-hour and 38-minute battle.

Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith earned their place in the men's doubles main draw as qualifiers, setting up a first-round clash with the Zverev brothers from Germany.

Aussies in action - Acapulco

RESULTS

Men's singles qualifying, second round

Tallon Griekspoor (NED) d Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 6-4 6-7(5) 6-3

Men's doubles qualifying, final round

[1] Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) d [2] Dominik Koepfer (GER)/Artem Sitak (NZL) 6-3 6-2

COMING UP

Men's doubles, first round

[Q] Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v [WC] Alexander Zverev (GER)/Mischa Zverev (GER)