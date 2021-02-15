Sanders, Polmans into Australian Open quarterfinals

Storm Sanders and Marc Polmans win all-Aussie mixed doubles battle to advance to the quarterfinals at Australian Open 2021.

Monday 15 February 2021
Leigh Rogers
Melbourne, Australia
Storm Sanders (AUS) in action during her doubles match on Court 6, Day 2 of the WTA 500 Gippsland Trophy at Melbourne Park on Monday, February 1, 2021. MANDATORY PHOTO CREDIT Tennis Australia/ Reg Ryan

Australian combination Storm Sanders and Marc Polmans are through to the mixed doubles quarterfinals at Australian Open 2021.

It matches a career-best result for the wildcard team, who also reached this stage at Australian Open 2018.

The 26-year-old Sanders and 23-year-old Polmans won a tight second-round battle against fellow Aussie wildcards Ellen Perez and Andrew Harris at Melbourne Park today, prevailing 6-4 6-7(4) [10-8].

After a slow start, Polmans and Sanders won the final four games of the opening set to clinch it in 34 minutes.

The 26-year-old Harris and 25-year-old Perez fought back in the second set to level the match - but they couldn't stop their more experienced opponents in a deciding match tiebreak.

Polmans and Sanders, who also eliminated the fifth seeds in a match tiebreak in their first-round match this week, sealed victory after one hour and 35 minutes on court.

The Melbourne-based duo will play another Aussie combination in the quarterfinals, with Max Purcell and Arina Rodionova advancing via walkover.

It is a first Grand Slam mixed doubles quarterfinal appearance for both 22-year-old Purcell and 31-year-old Rodionova.

> VIEW: Australian Open 2021 mixed doubles draw

In men's doubles action, defending champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury defeated Australia's John Peers and New Zealand's Michael Venus 7-6(4) 7-6(4) in the third round.

Little separated the two teams, both hitting 24 winners apiece. But the American-British combination produced their best under pressure to win both tiebreaks and keep their title defence alive.

It leaves Matthew Ebden and John-Patrick Smith as the last Aussie hopes in the draw.

The 33-year-old Ebden and 32-year-old Smith advanced to the first Australian Open men's doubles quarterfinals of their careers today, defeating fourth seeds Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Poland's Lukasz Kubot in straight sets.

> VIEW: Australian Open 2021 men's doubles draw

AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2021

Aussies in action - day eight results

Men's doubles, third round
[WC] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) d [4] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Lukasz Kubot (POL) 7-6(2) 6-4
[5] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR) d [10] John Peers (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) 7-6(4) 7-6(4)

Mixed doubles, second round
[WC] Marc Polmans (AUS)/Storm Sanders (AUS) d [WC] Andrew Harris (AUS)/Ellen Perez (AUS) 6-4 6-7(4) [10-8]
[WC] Max Purcell (AUS)/Arina Rodionova (AUS) d [2] Robert Farah (COL)/Nicole Melichar (USA) walkover