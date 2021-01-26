Australian Open: From the court to the classroom

For the first time in its recent history, the Australian Open will be staged during the school term - delivering a new opportunity for kids to engage with the tennis.

As the world's top players compete for Grand Slam glory, students and teachers are challenged to bring a little piece of the sport to the classroom by creating an AO 2021 experience of their own.

For some, this might mean a "dress like a tennis star" day. Others might recreate training or warm-up techniques of Australian Open legends or create a competition of their own to experience a fun hit of tennis.

"Tennis Australia has been given a unique opportunity to run our international sporting event during the school term. It's exciting to think that while Australia is on the world stage, our grassroots tennis communities and schools can be part of the buzz," said Tennis Australia Chief Tennis Officer Matt Dwyer.

"There's no end to how students and teachers can create their own Australian Open experience. We're thrilled to be able to help students connect with the AO as we celebrate tennis from grassroots to Grand Slams. It's a really special time to be a part of the sport."

It's also an opportunity to connect with local clubs or coaches, who are keen to support young players' start in the game.

"Watching champions battle it out for Australian Open glory always sparks so much interest in tennis," added Dwyer. "For some of them, it's the start of a lifelong involvement in the sport."

To get you started, here are some ideas for running tennis at school.

World No. 14 and Australian Open 2016 semifinalist Milos Raonic runs through a fun tennis activity with young players. Get your students excited by watching it together and head out on court to try.



could there be some budding ballkids in the classroom? Experience official AO Ballkid training to find out.

These are just the start of some ways to experience the AO at school. Further marketing resources are available via this link and with a little imagination, you can create original activities too.

Schools are encouraged to share their Australian Open experiences on social media using the #AOKids hashtag - and be prepared for a lot of fun.

The Australian Open has long been considered the perfect start to the tennis season; in 2021, it can also be the best beginning to the school year.