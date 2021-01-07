Social round-up: Excitement building for 2021 season

What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.

Thursday 07 January 2021
tennis.com.au
Melbourne, Australia
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 05: Alex de Minaur of Australia celebrates victory in his match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada during day three of the 2020 ATP Cup Group Stage at Pat Rafter Arena on January 05, 2020 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)