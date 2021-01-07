Social round-up: Excitement building for 2021 season

Happy New Year! After all the challenges of 2020, many of our top-ranked Australian players have been celebrating the arrival of 2021.
Let's begin this week's social round-up with Alex de Minaur, who summed up how many of us are feeling:
Daria Gavrilova is ready for 2021 too:
Lizette Cabrera is wondering what 2021 has in store:
Meanwhile, John Millman is enjoying being a tourist in his home city of Brisbane:
Luke Saville is counting down until the ATP Cup:
READ: De Minaur, Millman to lead Team Australia at ATP Cup
Dylan Alcott is getting pumped for AO 2021:
The Australian tennis community mourned the passing of esteemed coach Bob Brett:
READ: Tennis community remembers Bob Brett
Sam Groth, Lleyton Hewitt and Darren Cahill have reason to celebrate - a horse they co-own scored a win:
And finally, Australian Open qualifying events begin later this week. Storm Sanders and Ellen Perez are already in Dubai and ready to go:
Good luck to all our Aussies competing, we know you'll do us proud!
Don't forget, the court is calling. Join in the fun, hire a court today and take advantage of the many healthy benefits of tennis.