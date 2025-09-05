Best known as Lleyton Hewitt’s former coach, Rasheed reached the second round of Australian Open twice in 1988 and 1992.

He mostly competed on the Challenger circuit, winning four titles in 1992.

The burly former Australian Rules footballer was ranked No.134 in doubles and No.192 in singles in 1992.

Rasheed was forced off the Tour in 1993 with a chronic back injury.

In 2006, he was assistant coach of the Australian Davis Cup team for the semifinal against Argentina.

He coached mercurial Frenchman Gael Monfils from July 2008 to July 2011; in late 2013, he began working with promising Bulgarian talent Grigor Dimitrov.