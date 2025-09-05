Address: Royal Road, Safety Bay 6169

Website:

https://play.tennis.com.au/SafetyBayTennisClub/

Club email: sbtcsecretary@outlook.com

Why is the $50,000 tennis grant important to your club?

Safety Bay Tennis Club was first established 78 years ago, now it is a hive of activity for the local community. We support areas from Warnbro, Waikiki, Shoalwater, Port Kennedy, Baldivis and of course Safety Bay.

We host a variety of social play days for juniors, intermediate, pennant players and our lovely seniors. We are truly a family-based club, and that resonates through our members and our visitors.

At our recent Open Day, we had over 20 new members sign up, which is adding to our ever-growing club.

Our ammenities are a driving factor for visitation to our club; we are just two streets back from Safety Bay foreshore where we often see kite surfers and parachuters. We have a well-kept grassed area and a medium-sized playground and sandpit. This summer our participation in the summer pennant competition saw Safety Bay have 5 open division teams, ranging from division 11 to division 2. There is truly a different level of tennis available for everyone.

What makes your club special?

Safety Bay Tennis Club is a hive of activity for the local community. We support areas from Warnbro, Waikiki, Shoalwater, Port Kennedy, Baldivis and of course Safety Bay. We host a variety of social play days for juniors, intermediate, pennant players and our lovely seniors. We are truly a family based club and that resonates through our members and our visitors. At our recent Open Day we had over 20 new members sign up, which is adding to our ever growing club. Our ammenities are a driving factor for visitation to our club, we are just two streets back from Safety Bay foreshore where we often see kite surfers and parachuters.

It is really difficult to turn up to Safety Bay tennis club without seeing someone there. From weekday morning sessions with our seniors and ladies, to Monday and Tuesday night pennant competitions, all weekend long with coaching, match play, pennants and social play there is more often than not someone there to welcome you. We have opened our doors to the community with our open day, where we had all 11 courts packed with people eagerly waiting for the next round. Outside of tennis we host gatherings for Christmas, Quiz Nights and team wind ups. The people from the club that aren’t playing pennants will come down and watch and enjoy the tennis.

For a small club Safety Bay truly has a large outreach. It’s important that we ourselves recognise the impact we have on our close knit community. From providing a safe space for fun social play, to a pathway for up and coming juniors. Safety Bay Tennis Club is truly a home away from home for a lot of our members.

Represented by: Damien Oliver, WA - Melbourne Cup winning jockey