ACT
Melba Tennis Club
Address: Brownlee Place, Melba, ACT 2615
Website: https://play.tennis.com.au/MelbaTennisClub
Club email: presidentmelbatc@gmail.com
About the club
Melba Tennis Club, nestled at Brownlee Place, Melba, ACT, is a vibrant, family-oriented hub for players of all ages and abilities. Recognised as Tennis Australia’s 2024 Most Outstanding Club in Australia, it supports competitive league matches, casual social play, and structured coaching programs for juniors and adults alike.
Represented by: Nick Kyrgios, ACT - Australian Open 2022 Doubles Champion
Belconnen Tennis Club
Address: Dillon Close, Weston Creek, ACT 2611
Website
https://play.tennis.com.au/BelconnenTennisClub/
Club email: BelconnenTennisClub@gmail.com
About the club
Located just minutes north of the Canberra CBD in Macquarie, the Belconnen Tennis Club is one of the ACT’s most welcoming and well‑equipped community tennis venues. With a strong focus on Fun, Fitness and Friendship, the club invites players of all ages and abilities to enjoy an exceptional tennis experience in a friendly, inclusive environment.
Belconnen’s impressive facilities include eight high‑quality synthetic grass courts, all fitted with LED lighting for night play, ensuring great conditions every day of the year. The modern clubhouse adds another layer of comfort, featuring heating, air‑conditioning, showers, and a fully equipped kitchen, making it a vibrant social space for members before and after play. Convenient adjacent parking, plus a welcoming gazebo and BBQ area, help create a lively tennis community atmosphere.
Players can take part in a wide range of programs, including organised social tennis, junior events, professional coaching, and competitive play through the Canberra Tennis League. Whether you’re a newcomer or returning after a break, the club ensures there’s an activity to match your goals. Membership benefits include free daytime court hire and discounted night hire, giving players excellent value and flexible access.
From relaxed rallies to structured competition, Belconnen Tennis Club delivers a complete and enjoyable tennis experience in a convenient, well‑maintained setting. If you're ready to reconnect with the game or take your skills to the next level, Belconnen is the perfect place to play, learn, and belong.
Represented by: Arthur Rinderknech FRA World No.26
Weston Creek Tennis Club
Address: Dillon Close, Weston Creek, ACT 2611
Website
https://play.tennis.com.au/WestonCreekTennisClub
Club email: westoncreektennisclub@gmail.com
Why is the $50,000 tennis grant important to the club?
Weston Creek Tennis Club is a venue with 12 synthetic grass courts in the centre of the ACT.
Having served the local Canberra community for more than 50 years, the club has a proud history in the junior, adult and senior age groups. From junior coaching through to senior social hits, the club welcomes all and boasts one of the largest membership and competition bases in the ACT.
The club has a wonderful community feel to it, bolstered by Canberra's most popular weekly social event every Wednesday night and the ACT's most popular annual club championship.
The club would love to use the $50,000 grant to help facilitate the club's ongoing court expansion project, which would be a great boon to the growing local community following the creation and construction of several new suburbs within five minutes of the club.
With no other tennis courts allocated to the region, Weston Creek Tennis Club hopes to expand and provide our new neighbours with a welcoming tennis community for (at least) another 50 years!
What makes your club special?
Weston Creek Tennis Club is a venue with 12 synthetic grass courts in the centre of the ACT.
Having served the local Canberra community for more than 50 years, the club has a proud history in the junior, adult and senior age groups. From junior coaching through to senior social hits, the club welcomes all and boasts one of the largest membership and competition bases in the ACT.
The club has a wonderful community feel to it, bolstered by Canberra's most popular weekly social event every Wednesday night and the ACT's most popular annual club championship.
Our club is also expanding, with two new hardcourts on the way, which we hope will be a great boon to the growing local community following the creation and construction of several new suburbs within 5 minutes of the club.
With no other tennis courts allocated to the region, Weston Creek Tennis Club hopes to continue to expand and provide our new neighbours with a welcoming tennis community for (at least) another 50 years!
Represented by: Ashleigh Simes
NSW
Castle Hill Tennis Academy
Address: Caterson Drive, Castle Hill, NSW 2154
Website: https://chta.com.au/
Contact: playtennis@chta.com.au
What makes your club special?
Our Academy is special and unique as it is a family business that I have been running since 1992. We are lucky to have our three sons, including Jordan (who will be participating in the One Point Slam) coaching full-time with us. My wife Michelle runs the pro shop and class and coaching administration.
Our three sons are well-known through tennis circles as elite players and all are qualified Club Professional coaches. Together, we have won the Sydney Badge Division 1 competition twelve times.
We also have a wonderful energetic group of TA-qualified coaches, most of whom have come through our coaching program.
Represented by: Jordan Smith
City Community Tennis
Address: Prince Alfred Park, Surry Hills, NSW 2010
Website: https://www.citycommunitytennis.com.au/
Contact: marita@citycommunitytennis.com.au
Why is the $50,000 tennis grant important to the club?
City Community Tennis is in the heart of Sydney at Prince Alfred Park and is one of the most accessible clubs.
We have a wide variety of programs. We would use this money to make our venue more accessible, put on more programs for gender-diverse players, women in sport and players with a disability.
What makes your club special?
City Community Tennis is more than a club — it’s an inclusive community where players of all ages and abilities feel welcome. With passionate coaching, social events, and adaptive programs, we make tennis fun, accessible, and a way to connect and belong.
Represented by: Karl Stefanovic, Today show host
Hornsby Ku-Ring-Gai District Tennis Association – Superb Tennis
Address: 4x Stratford Close, Asquith, NSW 2077
Website: https://superbtennis.com.au/HKDTA-Home.aspx
Contact: proshop@superbtennis.com.au
Mills Park is a 10-court venue in Sydney's northern suburbs.
Why is the $50,000 tennis grant important to the club?
We have spent the last couple of years in renovation mode with 14 new court surfaces just installed. We are keen to use the funding if we are winners to promote competition and participation in the club events.
We also have plans to re-invigorate the website, which needs to be a little more customer-friendly as well as provide work to re-fresh the clubhouse facilities that need help joining the 21st century.
Represented by: Jannik Sinner, Two-time AO Champion
- Fun playing tennis at Mills Park
- Boys
- Hot Shots
- Sunset
- Rainbow
Nelson Bay Tennis Club
Address: 61 Dowling St, Nelson Bay, NSW 2315
Website: www.nelsonbaytennis.com.au
Contact: nelsonbaytennis@bigpond.com
Why is the $50,000 tennis grant important to the club?
Nelson Bay Tennis Club is a community-run club in the heart of Port Stephens. We are lucky to have eight well-serviced synthetic grass courts set in bushland, overviewing the marina. The club has been here in this picturesque site since 1956, making it one of the oldest sporting organisations in Port Stephens, approaching it's 70th anniversary of serving the community. We're most known for our friendly, volunteer-run atmosphere. We also host the Dave Mathews Seniors Tournament, one of NSW's largest seniors tournaments, drawing players from all across eastern states.
If we were fortunate enough to receive the $50,000 AO 1 Point Slam grant, our main objective would be to make our tennis club more accessible, sustainable and welcoming. Our priorities include: seating, (clubhouse accessibility generally: ramps, handrails, bathroom facilities). We are also considering upgrading our clubhouse in some ways, such as member facilities, including coffee and storage, better coaching equipment to improve our junior tennis, Cardio Tennis and rnergy efficiency to reduce running costs.
What makes your club special?
We are a friendly, inclusive, welcoming community where everyone knows your name.
We are a relaxed coastal tennis club that has its priorities set on improving junior pathways, and keeping an active community with a full calendar of social hits, comps, and community events.
With eight well-serviced synthetic grass courts, there's always a court free.
Represented by: McCartney Kessler, USA, World No 36
Vince Barclay Tennis
Address: Macquarie Uni. Sport Field, Macquarie Park, NSW 2122
Website: www.vbta.com.au
Contact: barclayacademyoffice@gmail.com
Why is the $50,000 tennis grant important to the club?
We have five hard courts and four clay courts. (three Italian clay, one American clay and one Swiss clay) and one synthetic grass court. We have been running this tennis centre since January 1992. The club is run by the Barclay family and is situated in the beautiful Macquarie University sport field.
When we first started here, there were 12 synthetic grass courts, and we spent our own money to change one court surface from synthetic grass to hard court and one synthetic grass court to clay for junior development.
We love helping young juniors, teaching tennis as lifetime sport.
We come to work seven days a week to see the people who enjoy playing tennis.
We like running the junior events (UTR) every Saturday and Sunday and love to see the young children growing through sports such as tennis. With the $50,000 grant we would like to update our clubhouse – one of the oldest buildings at Macquarie University – for more space for people to relax and enjoy their time talking to their friends or meeting new people after tennis. We would like to create a family-like tennis club here.
What makes your club special?
Vince Barclay Tennis Academy is a long-established, high-performance tennis centre with over three decades of continuous operation and contribution to Australian tennis. The academy is internationally recognised for its commitment to technically sound, mentally resilient, and culturally aware player development.
Our facility is unique within New South Wales, featuring fully imported European red clay courts alongside hard courts, providing young players with a rare and invaluable training environment that mirrors international competition conditions. These surfaces play a critical role in preparing athletes for higher levels of performance and long-term success on the global stage.
Beyond performance outcomes, our academy is deeply committed to education, sportsmanship, and community engagement. We regularly host international exchange programs, visiting schools, and development initiatives that promote inclusivity, cultural understanding, and a lifelong love of the sport.
Represented by: Alexander Bublik, KAZ, World No.10
Wyong District Tennis Association
Address: 13 Rose St Wyong, NSW 2259
Website:
https://play.tennis.com.au/WyongDistrictTennisAssociation/
Contact: Wyongtennis@gmail.com
Why is the $50,000 tennis grant important to your club?
Wyong Tennis has been operating as a tennis organisation for 106 years, commencing in 1919. We have 10 courts, all with good synthetic surfaces, and we hold many events including competitions, social tennis, POP Tennis, Cardio, private coaching and Hot Shots.
Our catchment includes a very low socio-economic population and we find raising funds very difficult. Our centre has a very small tin shed as the clubhouse and is not accessible for PWD or presentable as a meeting place for our clientele.
We would love to win the $50,000 to use it to upgrade our clubhouse, to benefit all our players and the community more generally.
What makes your club special?
The tennis centre has been in existence for over 100 years - we are a tennis community where members look out for each other. We have tennis programs for elite to beginners, and players from 3-years old to 90. We provide FREE tennis for many community groups and have players from all backgrounds and circumstances. We LOVE our tennis, and that is what brings us all together.
Represented by: Pablo Carreno Busta, ESP World No 92
- Kids and their coach at Wyong District Tennis Association
- POP
- flags
- invitation
NT
Alice Springs Tennis Association
Address: 5 Traeger Ave, The Gap, NT 0870
Website: https://play.tennis.com.au/tennisalicesprings
Club email: tennisalicesprings@gmail.com
Tennis Alice Springs is Alice Springs' only tennis centre, comprising a total of 10 courts, club house and canteen facilities. We are a tennis club closest to the centre of Australia in the desert. It consists of eight synthetic grass courts and two hard courts. The club was opened in 1947 and is the closest club to Uluru.
We would use the grant to attract a club operator/coach at our facility and do some upgrades.
Represented by: Thomas Van Haaren
Gardens Tennis Club
Address: 47 Gilruth Ave Darwin, NT 0820
Website: https://play.tennis.com.au/GardensTennis
Club email: info@gardenstennis.com.au
Gardens Tennis is a 12-court venue in the heart of Darwin, currently run by passionate committee members and opened in 1958. We would use the funds to redevelop and upgrade the club facilities.
Represented by: Pedro Martinez, ESP World No.71
Tennis Palmerston
Address: 16 Bonson Terrace, Moulden, NT 0830
Website: https://play.tennis.com.au/TennisPalmerston
Club email: tennis@tennispalmerston.com
Why is the $50,000 tennis grant important to your club?
Tennis Palmerston is Palmerston's only tennis centre, comprising seven courts, clubhouse and canteen facilities. What makes us special is we cater to a broader community than just where we are, heading out into communities around the NT. Servicing a wider range and giving every person the experience of tennis. In a small city such as Darwin, we have the largest participation rate with a family-orientated venue.
We would use the $50,000 to upgrade the club and use some of the funds to service more of the NT.
What makes your club special?
What makes our club unique is our commitment to developing coaches internally, with 90% of our coaching team grown from within rather than outsourced.
This approach was identified as a strategic priority during our 6–7 years of operation, particularly given the Northern Territory’s transient workforce and challenging climate.
Historically, outsourced coaches remained on average only 3–9 months, often citing the climate and local demographics as reasons for leaving. This high turnover disrupted program delivery and limited continuity for players.
Currently, our facility employs 18 coaches, with only two sourced externally. The majority—15 coaches—began their tennis journey in our grassroots programs and have progressed through the pathways we offer. Over time, many discovered a passion for giving back to the sport through coaching.
This internal development model has delivered significant benefits. It has reduced the typical drop-off in participation during the teenage years, when players often leave the sport to pursue employment opportunities. It has also strengthened junior participation, as younger players view our coaches as relatable role models and aspire to follow similar pathways. The opportunity to be coached by individuals who have come through the same system is highly motivating for them.
As a result, we have built a strong, sustainable club culture, contributing to substantial membership growth—from 100 members in 2019 to over 550 in 2025.
Represented by: Frances Tiafoe, USA, World No 31
- Community
- Teens enoying music on the courts at Tennis Palmerston
- Kids
- Sunset
QLD
Agnes Water Tennis
Address: 116 Bicentennial Dr, Agnes Water, QLD 4677
Website: https://play.tennis.com.au/agneswatertennis
Club email: agneswatertennis@outlook.com
Located in the heart of Agnes Water at 116 Bicentennial Drive, our club is the perfect place to play, connect, and enjoy the game you love. Whether you’re a seasoned player or just starting out, Agnes Water Tennis offers a friendly, inclusive environment for all ages and skill levels.
What's special about us?
- Affordable Memberships: Juniors join for just $10 a year, and adults for $30 – making tennis accessible for everyone.
- Easy Court Hire: Book online in seconds! Play for only $15 per hour during the day or $25 under the lights at night.
- Social Tennis Sessions: Join our vibrant community every Monday and Wednesday (7:30–10am) or early mornings on Tuesdays and Fridays. It’s the perfect way to stay active and meet new friends!
Represented by: Carlos Alcaraz, ESP World No.1
Chinchilla Tennis Association
Address: 63 Boyd Street, Chinchilla, QLD 4413
Website
https://play.tennis.com.au/chinchillatennisassociation
Located at 63 Boyd Street, Chinchilla, our club is the beating heart of local tennis. Open daily from 7 am to 9 pm, we offer five well-maintained artificial grass courts, perfect for players of all ages and abilities. Booking is simple through our online system, with casual hire starting at just $8 per hour during the day. Members enjoy unlimited free court access, plus perks like complimentary racquets and practice balls.
Our community thrives on connection and fun. Social tennis is a highlight every Thursday evening and Sunday morning, where players mix and match in friendly doubles before sharing snacks and conversation. For those who love a challenge, Tuesday Night Fixtures deliver competitive singles and doubles across A and B grades, complete with prizes and team spirit.
Looking to improve your game? Coaching programs and private lessons are available on Wednesdays, tailored to juniors and adults alike. And if you just want to hit a few balls, our free practice wall is always ready.
Membership is affordable, making it easy to join a vibrant, welcoming tennis community. Whether you’re here for fitness, friendship, or fierce rallies, Chinchilla Tennis Association is your home court.
Represented by: Iga Swiatek, POL World No.2
Gladstone Tennis & Squash Association
Address: Glenlyon St, Gladstone, Queensland 4680
Website: gladstonetennisandsquash.com.au
Club email: rhett.mckinnonstennis@outlook.com
Why is the $50,000 tennis grant important to your club?
Gladstone Tennis & Squash is a 16-court facility in regional Queensland, which also boasts five squash courts. The club originated at the current site in 1950 under the name of Port Curtis Tennis Association. The venue has seen multiple name changes over the years as it evolves and now offers regular sessions for tennis, squash and pickleball.
The club committee is very active in sourcing funding to continue to update the facility. In the past 11 years, nine hard courts have been rebuilt with concrete bases with another four courts changed to synthetic grass to assist the senior members. In the immediate future the club's infrastructure plan is to upgrade three hard courts to dual markings for tennis and pickleball, along with LED lights and fencing to service the growing pickleball playing group.
The $50,000 grant would assist the club in continuing to maintain the facilities to a high standard and ensuring Gladstone's status as a premier regional venue.
What makes your club special?
Gladstone Tennis & Squash is a welcoming community club that focuses on serving its members by providing quality facilities, programs, events, and tournaments to suit all ages and standards. The Members and strong volunteer base ensures a thriving tennis community while maintaining Gladstone's position as a premier Regional venue.
Represented by: Jasmine Paolini, ITA World No.7
- Community at night, Gladstone Tennis and Squash Association
- Christmas party
- Aerial shot
- Squash masters
Dingo Tennis Club
Address: Palmer Street, DINGO, Queensland, 4702
Website: https://play.tennis.com.au/dingotennisclub
Club email: tennis.dingo@gmail.com
About the club
Nestled halfway between Rockhampton and Emerald, Dingo Tennis Club is a thriving, community‑powered hub where locals and visitors come together to play, learn, and connect. With two high‑quality hard courts and a spacious, welcoming clubhouse, the club provides the perfect setting for relaxed social hits, energetic competitions, and memorable community events.
Dingo Tennis Club offers a warm, friendly atmosphere that invites players of all ages and abilities to get involved. Whether you’re looking to sharpen your skills, stay active, or simply enjoy a fun night out, the club delivers with regular fixtures, lively social tennis sessions, and coaching programs designed to support both beginners and seasoned players.
Membership is refreshingly affordable, ensuring everyone in the community can participate. For the 2025 season, options include $40 adult memberships, $10 junior memberships, and low‑cost student and social memberships—each offering access to club events, competitions, and discounted court hire.
As a proud community asset, the club is frequently used for local activities beyond tennis, reinforcing its reputation as a place where people gather, connect, and celebrate. Located at 10 Normanby Street in the heart of Dingo, the club remains committed to providing a vibrant, accessible sporting environment for the entire Central Highlands region.
Whether you're picking up a racquet for the first time or returning to the court, Dingo Tennis Club welcomes you to be part of something special - a friendly, active, and proudly local tennis community.
Represented by: Flavio Cobolli ITA World No.22
Kingaroy and District Tennis Association
Address: Oliver Street, Kingaroy, Queensland, 4610
Website
https://play.tennis.com.au/kingaroyanddistricttennisassociation
Club email: kingaroytennis@gmail.com
About the club
Located on Oliver Street in the heart of Kingaroy, the Kingaroy & District Tennis Association is the premier destination for tennis lovers across the South Burnett region. Home to an impressive 10‑court facility, including 8 artificial grass courts and 2 hard courts. The club provides a vibrant, welcoming environment for players of all ages and skill levels.
The club offers an exciting calendar of tennis experiences designed to engage the whole community. Adult fixture programs run twice weekly on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, giving players the chance to compete, improve, and enjoy spirited match play. Mid‑week social tennis sessions bring a relaxed, friendly atmosphere, perfect for meeting new people and enjoying the game at your own pace.
With a dedicated club coach on site, Kingaroy Tennis delivers high‑quality junior and senior coaching, plus popular development programs like Hot Shots Tennis for younger players and Cardio Tennis for fitness‑focused adults. Whether you're picking up a racquet for the first time or returning to the court, there's a program tailored to your goals.
Players also enjoy access to the club’s fully stocked Pro Shop, offering racquets, apparel, and accessories during coaching hours or by appointment. Regular tournaments and community events further strengthen the club’s reputation as a lively sporting hub.
With its impressive facilities, diverse programs, and strong community spirit, Kingaroy & District Tennis Association is the perfect place to play, train, compete and belong.
Represented by: Linda Fruhvirtova, CZE World No.132
Sandgate and District Junior Tennis Association
Address: 83 Board St, Deagon, Queensland 4017
Website:
https://play.tennis.com.au/SandgateAndDistrictYouthTennisAssociation
Club email: president@sandgatetennis.com.au
Our centre has been operating for more than 50 years and is the tennis hub for people living in the Sandgate area and surrounding suburbs. We have 10 courts including four hard courts and six synthetic grass courts.
A grant of $50,000 would be of great benefit to our centre as it would allow us to renovate our very old clubhouse to provide improved facilities to our patrons.
Represented by: Alec Jacob Reverente
SA
Hope Valley Tennis Club
Address: 5a Leeds Ave Hope Valley, SA 5090
Website
https://play.tennis.com.au/hopevalleytennisclub/
Club email: hopevalleytennis@gmail.com
Why is the $50,000 tennis grant important to your club?
Our club of 130 members was established in the 1970s. The club aims to provide tennis to all ages and also offers coaching for vision-impaired players.
Our club house building is not yet at the end of its life but much more can be done to make the venue inviting for players and spectators including putting in a small playground to keep the kids off our dangerously high retaining wall they all love to climb, and some more pergola area to improve match viewing for courts behind the clubrooms.
What makes your club special?
As one of the oldest clubs in the north east area of Adelaide still in operation, our story began in 1927 when a local man donated land for tennis courts. He and a local group of enthusiasts constructed 2 rough dirt courts and formed the club.
Over the years more land was acquired, and with support from the local council, the club saw better facilities emerge as it expanded to be one of the largest in the district by the 1980s.
With 10 courts over 2 sites, we have been incorporated with the Hope Valley Netball Club since the 1970s to steward the land and facilities.
Fast forward to 2026 (our 100th year) and the club is still going strong. The tennis club boasts the largest contingent of Mid-Week Ladies teams in the district with 4-5 teams each season, and we have 7 junior teams and 6 senior teams playing this summer.
Our professional coach and his assistants continue to attract new young players accessing red and orange ball coaching in preparation for competitive play with a lively after school program.
Rounded out with come-and-try days and school holiday clinics, plus word of mouth, we are enjoying a period of growth in membership at all age levels.
Our head coach has also created a partnership with Vision Impaired Tennis and offers coaching under this program too. A team of long-serving, dedicated volunteers are the heart and soul of our club now as they were at its humble beginnings.
Represented by: Laura Pigossi, BRA, World No 86
- aerial
- hot shots
- kids coaching
- Sausage sizzle
Lyndoch Tennis Club
Address: 6 Barossa Valley Way, Lyndoch, SA 5351
Website: https://play.tennis.com.au/lyndochtennisclub
Club email: lyndochtennisclub@gmail.com
Why is the $50,000 tennis grant important to your club?
Our club has been operating for 99 years (100-year anniversary next year). We usually have up to 100 members, ranging from red ball juniors up to division 1 seniors and about 20 social members on Tuesday nights.
The grant would be great in assisting our club to grow and cater for many more players of all ages and abilities as well as help with coaching expenses and facility upgrades.
What makes your club special?
We're a club with 100 years of history as our club was established back in 1926.
We strive to accommodate players of all ages and abilities.
We have fantastic modern courts and lighting, with our courts situated in a picturesque location overlooking vineyards and the Barossa Ranges.
We focus on providing the best experience for our junior members, with levels from red ball through to yellow div 1.
All of our juniors receive quality group coaching sessions from level 2 coaches on a weekly basis throughout the season included in their membership.
We have a fantastic number of social tennis players and we have many players both junior and senior competing in several competitions across different associations.
Represented by: Aliona Bolsova, ESP World No.123
Tea Tree Gully Tennis Club
Address: 88-100 Elizabeth Street, Banksia Park, SA 5091
Website: https://www.ttgtc.com.au/
Club email: jason@just4tennis.com.au
Why is the $50,000 tennis grant important to your club?
Tea Tree Gully Tennis Club is a large, active, growing club with 18 courts and a new clubroom. We have several areas that need to be built or improved around our facility to complement the development, such as LED lighting, court resurfacing, barbecue area and playground.
The club is also celebrating its 100-year anniversary in February 2026, so any bonus to celebrate would be fantastic.
Represented by: Aswin Vijayaragavan
- Aerial shot of the Tea Tree Gully Tennis Club
- Clubhouse
- Side view clubhouse
TAS
Burnie Tennis Club
Address: 2 Eastwood Drive, Burnie, TAS, 7320
Website: https://play.tennis.com.au/BurnieTennisClub
Club email: btc@burnietennis.com.au
About the club
Situated on Eastwood Drive in beautiful Burnie, Tasmania, the Burnie Tennis Club is the premier tennis destination on the state’s North‑West Coast. As the official North‑West Regional Tennis Centre, the club is home to an outstanding 14‑court world‑class facility, hosting social and competitive players year‑round.
Burnie Tennis Club proudly stages the internationally recognised HCi Burnie International, a combined men’s and women’s ATP/ITF Pro Tour event that draws rising stars and established talent from across the globe. This high‑profile tournament places Burnie firmly on the world tennis map and offers the community a rare chance to witness elite tennis up close.
Players of all ages can get involved through the club’s adult and junior social matchplay, interclub competitions, and growing suite of programs such as Hot Shots Tennis, coaching pathways, and open tennis sessions. With a focus on accessibility and enjoyment, Burnie Tennis Club encourages beginners, returning players, and seasoned competitors to join the action.
Beyond the courts, the club features a versatile upstairs bar and function centre that accommodates up to 100 guests, making it an ideal venue for celebrations, meetings, and corporate events.
With its world‑class facilities, vibrant calendar, and proud tennis heritage, the Burnie Tennis Club offers a dynamic, welcoming environment for every player - from the casual weekender to the future champion. Whether you’re here to compete, learn, or simply love the game, Burnie is the perfect place to play.
Represented by: Donna Vekic CRO World No.70
Devonport Tennis Club
Address: Eugene Street, Devonport, Tasmania 7310
Website:
https://play.tennis.com.au/DevonportTennisClub
Club email: devonporttennisclub@gmail.com
Why is the $50,000 tennis grant important to your club?
The Devonport Tennis Club has just over 200 members. The club has a huge history producing many professional tennis players and players who have played college tennis in the United States. It is a vibrant and welcoming committee with opportunity for players aged 3+ to join in the fun.
It has a very inclusive environment, regularly running girls-only activities, and is a Wheelchair Hub for Tennis Australia. The $50,000 grant would be used to cover the existing hitting wall, to make it an all-weather space for players to continue playing tennis.
What makes your club special?
A regional club delivering metropolitan-level outcomes
What makes Devonport Tennis Club special is not just what we do, but where and how we do it.
- Regional impact, national relevance: As a regional Tasmanian club, every infrastructure improvement has an outsized impact. Increased access to courts directly translates to more participation, more coaching hours, and more community engagement.
- Proven growth and recognition: The Club has been consistently recognised at the Tasmanian level, including the current coach winning Tasmanian Club Coach of the year for the last two years, reflecting strong governance and development pathways.
- Junior-first philosophy: We prioritise junior development, ensuring young players can train safely after school hours and during winter months when daylight is limited.
- Inclusive access: Extended lighting allows participation for working families, older members, wheelchair athletes, women returning to sport, and players who cannot attend during daytime hours.
- Sustainability-focused thinking: We are actively transitioning to energy-efficient LED infrastructure to reduce operational costs and environmental impact.
Represented by: Kyle Mackin
- Kids and coaches, Devonport Tennis Club
- AO Holiday program
- Aerial shot
Sorell Tennis Club
Address: 14 Parsonage Place, Sorell, TAS, 7172
Website: https://play.tennis.com.au/SorellTennisClub
Club email: sorelltennis@gmail.com
About the club
Just 20 minutes from Hobart, Sorell Tennis Club is a vibrant, family‑friendly hub where tennis, community, and active living come together. Whether you're picking up a racquet for the very first time or returning to the sport you love, the club offers a warm, inclusive environment designed to help every player enjoy the game.
The club features four high‑quality synthetic grass courts, all equipped with lighting for evening play, along with a welcoming clubhouse used for social gatherings, programs, and community events. These well‑maintained facilities support casual hits, organised tennis, weekly competitions, and energising training programs for all ages.
One of the club’s standout offerings is Cardio Tennis, a high‑energy, music‑driven workout combining tennis drills with full‑body fitness—perfect for anyone looking to stay active in a fun, social atmosphere. Coaching programs are also available for juniors, adults, beginners, and advancing players, ensuring everyone has the chance to improve their skills and confidence on the court.
Sorell Tennis Club proudly embraces its role as an inclusive community club. Members and visitors can easily book a court through their state‑of‑the‑art online system, with affordable membership options for families and individuals. From weekly competitions to social events like Fire Pot Fridays, the club creates strong community ties while keeping tennis fun and accessible for all.
Whether you’re chasing fitness, friendship, or friendly competition, Sorell Tennis Club invites you to join the action and experience tennis at its most enjoyable - active, social, and community‑driven.
Represented by: Corentin Moutet, FRA World No.34
VIC
Balnarring Tennis Club
Address: Civic Ct, Balnarring, Victoria 3926
Website:
https://play.tennis.com.au/balnarringtennisclub
Club email: balnarringtc@gmail.com
Why is the $50,000 tennis grant important to your club?
Balnarring Tennis Club, on the Mornington Peninsula, is a local hub for tennis. We have a new coach this year all the way from the UK, who has tripled the number of juniors we have already.
Our clubhouse is looking tired, we have some courts that need attention, having had a flooding issue from council drainage running underneath. It would be great to get the venue looking sparkly and modern to go with our fresh and upcoming ideas.
What makes your club special?
We are an 8-court club near the beach on the Mornington Peninsula, unlike most clubs we have 3 difference surfaces! We are next door to the local primary, hosting tennis for them.
We have an active social side, with players all the way to 90 years old! We have a new coach, all the way from the UK, we have grown the program from 0 to 80+ in the 1st year. Our One Point Slam really showcased the new community we have evolving.
Represented by: Andy Lee, VIC Comedian and children's author
Caroline Springs Tennis Club
Address: 9 The Parade, Caroline Springs, Victoria 3023
Website: www.carolinespringstc.com.au
Club email: president@carolinespringstc.com.au
Why is the $50,000 tennis grant important to the club?
The Caroline Springs Tennis Club is a vibrant community sports facility that caters to players of all ages and skill levels. Our club has grown steadily in size and popularity, boasting 12 courts and a dedicated membership base.
What makes the club special is its commitment to fostering a love for tennis while promoting inclusivity and sportsmanship. It offers various programs, including coaching for juniors, social competitions for adults, and events that strengthen community ties.
With a $50,000 grant, the club could make a significant impact by:
- Facility upgrades: Improving court surfaces and seating to enhance the playing experience.
- Youth programs: Expanding junior tennis programs to attract more young players and offer scholarships to underprivileged youth.
- Community events: Hosting tournaments and social events that encourage community engagement and promote the sport.
- Sustainability initiatives: Implementing environmentally friendly practices, such as water-efficient irrigation systems for the courts.
These initiatives would not only enhance the club’s facilities but also strengthen its role in the community, making tennis accessible and enjoyable for everyone.
What makes your club special?
Caroline Springs Tennis Club is more than just a place to play tennis - it’s a welcoming community where players of all ages and abilities feel at home. We pride ourselves on being inclusive, friendly, and supportive, offering opportunities for social play, competition, and skill development in a positive environment that brings people together through sport.
Our club is special because of our strong sense of community. We are a family-friendly club that encourages participation, sportsmanship, and lifelong enjoyment of tennis. From juniors taking their first swing to experienced players competing each weekend, our club provides a safe, supportive, and inclusive place for everyone. Our club is a place where players grow - on and off the court.
The One Point prize money would allow the club to upgrade seating and shade offerings around the facility, as well as deliver further programs to disadvantaged youth in the western suburbs. The prize money will also support the work we focus on in increasing female participation to deliver female Cardio tennis sessions and teenage girls social group classes.
Represented by: Maria Sakkari, GRE World No.52
- Members
- Entrance
- Court - net
- Court from entrance
Chelsea Heights Tennis club
Address: 158 Thames Promenade, Chelsea Heights, Victoria 3196
Website: https://chelseaheightstennisacademy.com.au/
Club email: Chelseaheightstennis@gmail.com
Why is the $50,000 tennis grant important to your club?
Chelsea Heights Tennis Club was originally formed in 1934, when local businessman H.G Wells advanced money to build tennis courts and donated the land to build them on.
The club’s original location is now occupied by the freeway, and in 1974, the club was relocated to Beazley Reserve, Chelsea Heights, where it continues today.
With great history, traditionally, Chelsea Heights Tennis Club has been noted for our high levels of junior participation and development. Now with Hot Shots, team competitions and a family environment, we encourage and welcome all levels of participants to the club with a sense of community.
With newly refurbished courts and surroundings, we strive to continue to be one of the best facilities within the Bayside community with tremendous opportunities for adult and junior players to develop their game, or simply enjoy the social aspect of tennis.
We would use the $50,000 to expand the club for our players to thrive in excellence.
What makes your club special?
Chelsea Heights Tennis Club is a long-standing, community-focused club with a proud history dating back to 1934.
Run entirely by dedicated volunteers, the club is built on the values of inclusion, affordability, and genuine care for player development. By keeping costs low, the club is able to offer some of the most affordable coaching fees in the area, making quality tennis accessible to local families and juniors.
Coaching is led by a retired former professional player who is passionate about giving back to the community, with a strong emphasis on solid fundamentals, enjoyment of the game, and long-term growth.
With its welcoming atmosphere, strong junior pathways, and deep community roots, Chelsea Heights Tennis Club continues to be a place where tennis thrives and people truly belong.
Represented by: Andrey Rublev, World No.14
Cranbourne Tennis Club
Address: 160 Berwick-Cranbourne Road, Cranbourne East, Victoria 3977
Website:
https://play.tennis.com.au/cranbournetennisclub
Club email: klevo@bigpond.com
What makes your club special?
Cranbourne Tennis Club boasts 12 full courts – one of the largest community tennis facilities in the region, offering space for both casual play and competitive matches.
It has an inclusive environment, welcoming players of all ages, abilities and backgrounds, fostering a strong sense of community.
At grassroots level, it acts as a hub for junior coaching, school programs and pathways into higher-level competition.
More than just tennis – it’s a place where families gather, friendships are built, and healthy lifestyles are encouraged.
Why is the $50,000 tennis grant important to your club?
We could transform the club by:
- Facility upgrades: Resurfacing courts, and enhancing accessibility so more people can play safely at night and year-round.
- Community programs: Expanding affordable coaching, school partnerships, and inclusive initiatives for disadvantaged groups.
- Clubhouse improvements: Creating a welcoming space for social events, meetings, and community gatherings.
With $50,000, it could evolve into an even stronger hub for health, inclusion, and social connection, benefiting thousands of local residents.
Represented by: Petar Jovic
- kids
- returns
- group coaching
- start young
- winners
- Car park
- Sign
Devon Meadows Tennis Club
Address: Cnr Browns & Cross Roads, Devon Meadows, Victoria 3977
Website:
https://play.tennis.com.au/devonmeadowstennisclub/
Club email: dmtctennis@gmail.com
Why is the $50,000 tennis grant important to your club?
Devon Meadows Tennis Club is a proud community-based club located in the City of Casey region. Established over 40 years ago, the club has grown from humble beginnings into a welcoming hub for players of all ages and abilities. With four well-maintained synthetic grass courts and a strong membership base that continues to grow, we’re more than just a tennis club – we’re a place where people connect, stay active and belong.
What makes Devon Meadows Tennis Club truly special is its strong sense of community and inclusiveness. Our members range from young children picking up a racquet for the first time to seniors who’ve played for decades. Our commitment to promoting not only sport, but also health, wellbeing and lifelong friendships.
We pride ourselves on being an accessible, family-friendly club that supports participation at every level – from social tennis and coaching programs to junior and senior competition. Our volunteer committee works tirelessly to keep the club thriving and to create a safe, positive environment where everyone feels valued.
A $50,000 grant would have a transformational impact on our club and the wider community. Our goal is to upgrade our facilities to ensure they remain safe, inclusive, and welcoming for all.
The funding would go toward:
- solar panels so our players can play under our upgraded LED lights
- community outreach programs including, school partnerships, and beginner programs to engage more local families and young players
- this investment would help us continue to provide affordable tennis opportunities, grow community participation, and ensure that Devon Meadows Tennis Club remains a vibrant local sporting hub for years to come.
What makes your club special?
Devon Meadows Tennis Club is much more than a place to play tennis — it’s a welcoming community where people connect, stay active, and truly belong.
We embrace players of all ages and abilities, from juniors picking up a racquet for the first time to lifelong members sharing their passion for the game.
Our club is built on inclusiveness, encouragement, and respect, so everyone feels valued. Affordability and accessibility are at the heart of what we do, making sure families and individuals can join in, whether to learn, compete, volunteer, or just enjoy a social hit.
Thanks to our dedicated volunteers and engaged members, DMTC continues to grow as a vibrant, essential part of the Devon Meadows community.
Represented by: Felix Auger-Aliassime, CAN World No.7
- Court and Clubhouse at Devon Meadows Tennis Club
- Courts
- Court in shade
East Ringwood Tennis Club
Address: Cnr Dublin Rd & Mt Dandenong Rd Ringwood East, Victoria 3135
Website:
https://play.tennis.com.au/eastringwoodtennisclub
Club email: eastringwoodtennis@gmail.com
Why is the $50,000 tennis grant important to your club?
We are a six-court club that has a rich 87-year history, however, the club hit rock bottom in 2016/2017 with only 12 paid members and $300 in the bank.
We essentially see the club as an eight-year-old club with older infrastructure, and $50,000 would help rejuvenate the place with new courts and upgraded facilities.
What makes your club special?
Our club has an amazing community who enjoy the coaching services and club run events, helping when needed at working bees or when unexpected incidencies occur. We are looking to evolve our club into a modern tennis club with updated facilities where and when possible.
Represented by: Johan Tatlot, FRA Coco Gauff's hitting partner
- Group coaching at East Ringwood Tennis Club
- Kids
- doubles
Frankston Centenary Tennis Club
Address: 240 Centenary Park Drive, Frankston North, Victoria 3200
Website: www.fctc.net.au
Club email: info@fctc.net.au
Why is the $50,000 tennis grant important to your club?
We are four years into the life of Frankston Centenary Tennis Club.
Unfortunately, we lost 15 tennis courts on the Mornington Peninsula with the closure of Frankston Tennis Club, but with that FCTC was born.
We have turned less than 10 members into thousands of participants at our beautiful venue, hosting AMTs, J125 and 250 TA tournaments, PPA Pickleball events, SSSSA Disability days plus much much more.
We would use the $50,000 grant to update our walkways, stairs and disability access to the courts so that we can host wheelchair events in the future and potentially put a roof over our hitting wall to allow even more options at our club.
What makes your club special?
We were a finalist for the Victorian club of the year awards.
We host nearly double digit TA Junior and Senior tournaments every year.
We hosted the Victorian Pickleball Open this year amongst several other events.
You name it, we run it at FCTC. A truly special atmosphere.
Represented by: Loserfruit (Kathleen Belsteen), VIC Streamer and gamer
- Group coaching at Frankston Centenary Tennis Club
- Community
- Award
- Courts
Geelong Lawn Tennis Club
Address: 12-20 Sommers St, Belmont Geelong, Victoria 3216
Website
https://www.geelonglawntc.com.au/contact
Club email: info@geelonglawntc.com.au
Why is the $50,000 tennis grant important to your club?
GLTC is an 18-court facility and is the oldest regional facility in Victoria. With a $50,000 grant for the club we would look at making the court more accessible for wheelchair players
Represented by: Elena Rybakina, KAZ World No.5
Hawthorn Tennis Club
Address: 13 Swinburne Avenue, Hawthorn, Victoria 3122
Website: https://www.hawthorntennisclub.com/
Club email: info@hawthorntennisclub.com
Why is the $50,000 tennis grant important to the club?
The Hawthorn Tennis Club turned 120 this year. We focus on providing an inclusive, safe, welcoming and enjoyable environment where we can offer players of all standards opportunities to participate in tennis. This is highlighted in our organising idea of Play. Connect. Belong.
We offer competition tennis, social tennis and coaching as well as supporting a number of inclusion initiatives to improve access to the great sport of tennis for everyone.
We would use the grant to upgrade our old metal halide lights to LED lighting. The old lights regularly have issues needing maintenance, take time to warm up, are less environmentally friendly and do not offer as even lighting for play.
Why is your club special?
Hawthorn Tennis Club is special because we live our slogan Play. Connect. Belong in everything we do as a club.
We are 120 years young and continue to have a thriving and diverse community, with a strong focus on inclusion, which has seen us win the 2024 Inclusive Club of the Year at the Boroondara Sports Awards and be a Tennis Victoria finalist for Most Outstanding Club of the Year in 2025.
Represented by: Daniil Medvedev, World No.12
- Social tennis
- 120th anniversary
Karingal Drive Tennis Club
Address: 124 Karingal Drive, Greensborough, Victoria 3088
Website: karingaldrivetennis.org.au
Club email: karingaldrivetennis@gmail.com
Why is the $50,000 tennis grant important to your club?
Karingal Drive Tennis Club is a fabulous community club. We have attracted many new families in the area over the past few years and run programs to cater for all abilities and ages. The coaching team and committee make it a wonderful place to belong.
The club is in urgent need of facility upgrades. With work required on some of their courts and a facelift required for their club rooms and facilities, the funds would also go towards continuing to run community programs making tennis accessible to everyone.
What makes your club special?
Karingal Drive Tennis Club is located in the quiet leafy suburb of Greensborough. It boasts a welcoming family-friendly environment and is suitable for players of all ages and abilities.
The club has a strong and growing competition program alongside popular social tennis, creating opportunities for both casual and competitive play. Coaching services are provided by GP Tennis, with a focus on making tennis accessible to all abilities through inclusive, high-quality programs.
Represented by: Joanna Garland, TPE World No.117
Keon Park Tennis Club
Address: 2A Wagga Road, Reservoir, Victoria 3073
Website
https://play.tennis.com.au/KeonParkTennisClub
Club email: kptc.secretary@gmail.com
Why is the $50,000 tennis grant important to your club?
Founded in 1953, Keon Park Tennis Club is situated among the grassed tree area of the J.C. Donath Reserve Sports Fields and has a friendly environment where everyone can feel safe and have an enjoyable tennis experience.
The club offers a great social atmosphere for children and adults of all ages and provides beginners or advanced tennis players the opportunity to play social and competitive tennis
A $50,000 grant would allow us to as a club to ensure we can finally upgrade our club house which is still originally from 1953.
What makes your club special?
What makes Keon Park so special is the strong community spirit within the club.
The club, coaching group and committee work together to provide engaging tennis programs for all members of the local community. Often making every effort to facilitate all Tennis Victoria initiatives. They work closely with the City of Darebin, and GP Tennis to deliver free multicultural clinics for families and schools.
The club offers both social and competitive tennis and has a long history of successful High Performance players training at the club during their junior years, many transitioning onto the global tour.
Represented by: Coco Gauff, USA World No.3
- Hard courts at Keon Park Tennis Club
- In action
- Clay court match
MCC Glen Iris Valley Tennis Club
Address: 260 High Street Road, Mount Waverley, Victoria 3149
Website:
https://play.tennis.com.au/MCCGlenIrisValleyTennisClub
Club email: info@mccglenirisvalley.org.au
Why is the $50,000 tennis grant important to your club?
MCC Glen Iris Valley Tennis Club was formed in 2016 through the merger of two historic institutions – MCC Tennis Section (est. 1879) and Glen Iris Valley Recreation Club (est. 1923).
With more than 200 years of combined legacy, it now stands as one of Victoria’s most prestigious and community-focused tennis clubs.
The MCC Tennis Section played a foundational role in Australian tennis, hosting the first Australasian Championships in 1905 (now the Australian Open). Glen Iris Valley Recreation Club, relocated from Brixton Rise, Glen Iris, when the now Monash Freeway was constructed in the late 1980s to the current site on Riversdale Golf Course.
The club boasts 12 en-tout-cas courts, a modern clubhouse with panoramic views and hosts elite events including Premier League Finals, AMT tournaments and Junior JT competitions.
It serves a diverse membership base – from juniors and social players to elite competitors – while fostering a welcoming, inclusive culture.
What makes MCC Glen Iris Valley special is its blend of elite tradition and grassroots community spirit.
What makes your club special?
What makes MCC Glen Iris Valley special is its blend of elite tradition and grassroots community spirit.
We host some of the biggest events in Tennis Victoria each year, including Premier League, Pennant finals and League Championships, whilst our core weekends play includes over 70 teams represented in Waverley Tennis juniors, seniors and Tennis Vic Pennant each year.
Represented by: Alexander Zverev, GER World No.3
- League champs at MCC Glen Iris Tennis Club
- 2025 Premier league
- 2019 Premier league
Miller Park Tennis Club
Address: Corner Mountain Highway & Liverpool Rd, Boronia, Victoria 3155
Website: https://play.tennis.com.au/millerparktennisclub
Club email: millerparktennisclub@gmail.com
Why is the $50,000 tennis grant important to your club?
Miller Park Tennis Club was established in 1986 and the location is described as “nestled at the base of Mount Dandenong,” giving it a more natural, leafy, local-community feel compared with inner-city courts.
We have three synthetic grass and three clay courts. Miller Park Tennis Club combines good facilities, flexibility and a community vibe – making it more than just a club, but a social-sport hub for locals. We will be using the fund to upgrade the fence, lights and surface for the back courts.
What makes your club special?
Nestled at the foothills of Mount Dandenong on the border of Boronia and The Basin, the club has a relaxed, leafy atmosphere that makes playing a pleasant experience and encourages families and friends to spend time there.
Represented by: Callum Puttergill, QLD Coach of ATP Player Dane Sweeney
- Courts in autumn, Miller Park Tennis Club
- Matches
- Group coaching
- Clubhouse
Mt Eliza Tennis Club
Address: 240 Centenary Park Drive, Frankston North, Victoria 3200
Website: www.metc.com.au
Club email: info@metc.com.au
Why is the $50,000 tennis grant important to your club?
Our gardens are in desperate need of upgrade!
We are a big club but have not been able to raise the funds.
What makes your club special?
Mt Eliza is an amazing 8-court club on the Mornington Peninsula. Buzzing with activity. Junior, Senior and Pennant teams, amongst ample coaching activities and home to one of the biggest cardio tennis communities in the State. Very welcoming environment with a hard-working committee striving to improve the club every year.
Represented by: Amanda Anisimova, USA World No.4
- Players at Mt Eliza Tennis Club
- Clubhouse
- net
- courts
North Box Hill Tennis Club
Address: 24 Elizabeth Street, Box Hill North, Victoria 3129
Website:
https://play.tennis.com.au/northboxhilltennisclub
Club email: secretary.nbhtc@gmail.com
Why is the $50,000 tennis grant important to your club?
North Box Hill Tennis Club is a friendly club catering for players of all levels. We welcome all new members, regardless of gender, age, race or religion.
The club has six porous courts with four under lights. We cater for social and competition at junior and senior level.
The club was started in 1968. We currently have about 150 members and aspire to reach 200 members. The club is located in secluded parkland just south of the Eastern Freeway in Frank Sedgman Reserve.
We would use the grant to install LED lights on our last remaining courts and extend our outdoor seating area.
What makes your club special?
Our club is special firstly, because of its location nestled adjacent to remnant native bushland, and secondly, for its diversity of members from many cultural backgrounds all coming together and enjoying playing tennis.
Represented by: Jay Chou, CHN - King of Mandarin pop and Kato from the Green Hornet
- Community, North Box Hill Tennis Club
- Watching
- Matches
Orrong Park Tennis Centre
Address: 603 Orrong Rd, Prahran, Victoria 3181
Website: netsports.com.au
Club email: play@netsports.com.au
Why is the $50,000 tennis grant important to your club?
Orrong Park Tennis Centre is a newly revitalised community venue featuring five high-quality courts in a vibrant park setting.
Our centre has quickly become a hub for junior and adult tennis, social participation and the continued expansion of our pickleball programs. What makes Orrong Park special is its strong community atmosphere and our commitment to creating inclusive pathways for players of all ages and abilities.
The $50,000 grant would allow us to strengthen our partnerships with local schools, increase participation opportunities, and further develop our tennis and pickleball programs across both Orrong Park and our second venue, Union St Armadale (Malvern Tennis Centre). This support would help us deliver meaningful growth in community engagement and long-term program development.
What makes your club special?
Our club’s core focus is on introducing beginners of all ages to tennis, while also continuing to provide strong development pathways for higher-level players. We aim to remove barriers to entry by offering welcoming, well-structured programs that support participants from their first hit through to competitive play.
What sets us apart is our ability to balance accessibility with quality. We deliver beginner-friendly programs in a supportive and inclusive environment, while also offering advanced coaching, competitions, and tournament opportunities for players looking to progress. This dual focus allows us to grow participation at the grassroots level while retaining players as they develop.
Supported by experienced staff, strong administration, and multi-venue capability, we have a proven track record of delivering high-quality programs and events. Our approach fosters long-term engagement, community connection, and sustainable growth of the sport.
Represented by: Andres Schneitner, ARG Coach of ATP Player Adolfo Daniel Vallejo
- Community, Orrong Park Tennis Centre
- Waiting
- Matches
- Court
South Hawthorn Tennis Club
Address: 9-11 Anderson Road, Hawthorn East, Victoria 3123
Website: www.shtc.org.au
Club email: secretary@shtc.org.au
Why is the $50,000 tennis grant important to your club?
SHTC is a very family-friendly club that offers coaching for all ages and has more than 400 members.
It is celebrating it's 100-year anniversary next year and is a fixture of the local community. It is located in Anderson Park and has picturesque views of the city. Many members play night competition through the BDNTA and daytime teams compete through MEMERLTA and Bayside regional competition.
Our two coaches, Dylan Edgley and Sue Davey, are very committed and have been with the club for 14 and 29 years, respectively.
We have six courts – two synthetic clay, two en tout cas and two synthetic grass. The latter are very worn and need replacing. Any funding we receive would go to the refurbishment of these two courts.
What makes your club special?
South Hawthorn Tennis Club is a well-known hub in the East Hawthorn community and will be celebrating its 100-year anniversary in December 2026.
It has a spacious modern clubhouse that is only 10 years old and it boasts 6 courts –2 synthetic clay, 2 synthetic grass and 2 en tout cas. Located at the top of Anderson Park, it has amazing views of the city as well as being nestled in the leafy surrounds of the park.
The club provides coaching for all ages and has a busy after-school coaching program every day of the week, as well as junior development competition on Saturdays and Sundays. We have night comp with BDNTA and day comp with EMERLTA, and Saturday Pennant with Bayside Regional tennis.
The club has an inclusive policy with all members of the community welcome.
Thanks to the popular Coaching sessions, social tennis nights, many competition teams, annual events such as the AO one point slam and Club Championships, the club has a steady increase in the number of members. We now have just over 500 members and the courts are nearly always booked out.
We are excited to be represented by a professional player at the AO 1 Point Slam. If they are successful, any funds received would be put towards the development of 2 new courts on council-owned land at the western aspect of Anderson Park. SHTC is excited to be included in the AO One Point Slam finals at Melbourne Park.
Represented by: Alejandro Kon, ARG - Coach of WTA Player Ana Sofia Sanchez
- Players
- Aerial
- Courts and club
- Courts
- Entrance
Surf Coast Tennis Club
Address: Spring Creek Reserve, Torquay, Victoria 3228
Website: surfcoasttennisclub.com
Club email: surfcoasttennisclub@yahoo.com
The Surfcoast Tennis Club is special because it has always been about people first. It is a place where players don’t just come to play tennis, they come to belong.
Our club’s culture is grounded in a proud history. The committee was first formed in 1918 and for more than a century members have done more than play tennis, they have helped rebuild courts, clubrooms and the foundations of the club itself.
The passion of the volunteers and the friendships formed through tennis have shaped who we are today, and those contributions are valuable.
What truly sets our club apart is the generations connecting. Experienced and high-level players actively supporting younger members, passing on skills, respect and a love for the game.
Tennis is shared across ages and abilities, creating friendships that last beyond the court. From beginners to juniors, adults to veterans, social players to competitors, everyone is valued and welcomed in our community.
We are set on the stunning Surfcoast, around the corner from Bells Beach and the gateway to the Great Ocean Road, our club reflects the lifestyle of the region within 3 venues in close proximity.
A thriving coaching business comprising of Hot Shots Tennis, Squads, Cardio Tennis, group and private lessons connects us together. This is our place to live, be active and grow together.
Represented by: Bailey Smith, VIC - Geelong Footballer
Tennis Ballarat
Address: 8-40 Grant St, Sebastopol, Victoria 3356
Website: www.tennisballarat.com.au
Club email: info@tennisballarat.com.au
Why is the $50,000 tennis grant important to your club?
Tennis Ballarat remains the largest indoor tennis centre in Australia. Our centre is regularly fully booked out with all 12 synthetic grass courts used all year round in both summer and winter. The indoor courts are particularly necessary during the harsh Ballarat winters.
$50,000 in grant money would be used to continue producing and delivering events and programs to the wider Ballarat region. This grant would provide necessary funds to aid the growth of tennis in the Ballarat community.
What makes your club special?
We are very proud to remain the largest indoor tennis centre in the Southern Hemisphere with just under 300 students enrolled in our Junior Coaching program. Our loyal members, dedicated staff and passionate coaches are what drive a positive and safe culture at Tennis Ballarat.
Represented by: Marat Safin, Australian Open 2005 Champion
- Community at Christmas, Tennis Ballarat
- Clubhouse
- Kids group
- Pride
- Inside
- Outside
Wangaratta Lawn Tennis Club
Address: 2-12 Ryley St ,Wangaratta, Victoria 3676
Website: wanglawntennis.com.au
Club email: treasurer@wanglawntennis.com.au
Why is the $50,000 tennis grant important to your club?
Wangaratta Lawn Tennis Club is situated in the centre of Wangaratta in the picturesque Merriwa Park.
The club formed in Merriwa Park in 1925 with roots as far back as 1894.
Our clubhouse, built in 1941, remains a testament to the club’s enduring legacy. While rich in history, it is now in need of essential upgrades to better serve our members and visitors.
Each year, we host our flagship event – the annual Australia Day tournament – entirely run by dedicated volunteers over three days. This tournament is our primary fundraising initiative and will celebrate its 100th edition in 2026, marking a significant milestone for the club and the region.
Our facilities include 20 grass courts (six equipped with lighting), two synthetic courts, and four pickleball/Hot Shots courts. Last year, we welcomed 261 members, and we are aiming to grow this number with a renewed emphasis on junior development and community engagement.
A $50,000 grant would enable us to undertake much-needed renovations to our clubhouse, helping us create a more inclusive, functional and welcoming environment for players, families and spectators alike.
What makes your club special?
Is there any other tennis centre in Australia that can match Wangaratta Lawn, with its 24 magnificent courts set within the superb natural amphitheatre of Merriwa Park?
Over the years, hundreds of players and their families have formed the backbone of the Wangaratta Lawn Tennis Club, contributing countless volunteer hours to keep the club thriving. They give their time out of a genuine love for the game and for the warm, welcoming atmosphere that has always defined our community.
This year, we proudly celebrate the 100th running of our Australia Day Tournament — a remarkable milestone and a testament to our longevity. We honour participation at every age and every ability, and we look forward to continuing this tradition for generations to come.
Represented by: Varvara Lepchenko, USA World No.146
- In action at the Wangaratta Lawn Tennis Club
- Waiting
- Aerial
Williamstown Central Tennis Club
Address: Corner Ferguson Street and Melbourne Road, Williamstown, Victoria 3016
Website
https://play.tennis.com.au/williamstowncentraltennisclub
Club email: hotshotstennis@hotmail.com
Why is the $50,000 tennis grant important to your club?
Williamstown Central Tennis Club was established in 1896 and currently has more than 200 members. It is one of the oldest tennis clubs in Melbourne.
The $50,000 grant would be used to install shade structures around the facility to improve player and spectator comfort and safety.
What makes your club special?
Williamstown Central Tennis Club (WCTC) provides opportunities for the broad community of all ages and playing abilities to participate in the sport of tennis competitively or socially. This inclusive and family-friendly club offers a welcoming atmosphere and is proud of our focus on:
- A social environment
- Skill development (coaching/competition)
- Having fun through sport
- Nurturing juniors
- Accessibility
- Maintaining excellent facilities
Represented by: Adolfo Daniel Vallejo, PAR World No.146. Member of US United Cup team
- Courts and seating, Williamstown Cemtral Tennis Club
- Clubhouse
- Courts
WA
Cottesloe Tennis Club
Address: Corner of Broome and Napier Streets, Cottesloe, WA 6011
Website: https://cottesloetennis.com.au/
Club email: social@cottesloetennis.com.au
Why is the $50,000 tennis grant important to your club?
Cottesloe Tennis Club is a vibrant, community-focused club with a rich history spanning more than 100 years and is one of the oldest in WA.
Nestled in the heart of Cottesloe, we boast 10 lit hard courts and 27 grass courts with ocean views and a welcoming environment that brings together players of all ages and skill levels.
What makes our club special is its strong sense of community – from social tennis and competitive fixtures to coaching programs for juniors and adults, we are a place where friendships flourish alongside tennis skills.
If awarded the $50,000 grant, we would use it to make a tangible impact by upgrading courts, improving facilities, enhancing coaching programs or expanding community outreach.
This investment would ensure our club remains a hub for sport, social connection and community engagement, benefiting both current members and future generations of tennis enthusiasts.
What makes your club special?
Cottesloe Tennis Club is a vibrant and welcoming community club, renowned for its stunning location just minutes from Perth’s iconic beaches.
We pride ourselves on fostering a friendly, inclusive environment for players of all ages and abilities, offering competitive and social tennis, coaching programs and community events.
Beyond tennis, our club serves as a hub for connection where members come together to enjoy the sport, the camaraderie and the unique coastal atmosphere that makes Cottesloe truly special.
Represented by: Steve Yarwood
- Social tennis, Cottesloe Tennis Club
- kids
- aerial
- entrance
Margaret River Tennis Club
Address: 37 Wallcliffe Road, Margaret River 6285
Website: https://play.tennis.com.au/MargaretRiverTennisClub
Club email: info@mrtc.org.au
Why is the $50,000 tennis grant important to your club?
We are a small country club located in the heart of Margaret River. Last year, we proudly celebrated our 60th anniversary; however, new historical evidence shows that tennis has been played in Margaret River for 100 years, and we are excited to celebrate this milestone as well.
Our club has a warm, welcoming atmosphere and encourages people of all ages to play, spectate, and enjoy our little clubhouse. We would use this grant funding to help replace our ageing lighting poles - one of our highest priorities and an essential upgrade for the safety and future of our club.
What makes your club special?
Margaret River Tennis Club offers quality tennis facilities in a welcoming environment, with 12 plexi-pave courts and LED lighting for day and night play.
Located in the beautiful South West of Western Australia, the club caters to all levels through social sessions, evening pennants and coaching programs for juniors and adults. We actively support juniors with coaching, quarterly tournaments, and social play evenings.
The club also annually hosts Pride events to celebrate our inclusive culture and welcomes visiting clubs to come and play, fostering equality and leadership on and off the court while enjoying tennis and staying active.
Represented by: Naomi Osaka, JPN World No.16
- Juniors, Margaret River Tennis Club
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Safety Bay Tennis Club
Address: Royal Road, Safety Bay 6169
Website:
https://play.tennis.com.au/SafetyBayTennisClub/
Club email: sbtcsecretary@outlook.com
Why is the $50,000 tennis grant important to your club?
Safety Bay Tennis Club was first established 78 years ago, now it is a hive of activity for the local community. We support areas from Warnbro, Waikiki, Shoalwater, Port Kennedy, Baldivis and of course Safety Bay.
We host a variety of social play days for juniors, intermediate, pennant players and our lovely seniors. We are truly a family-based club, and that resonates through our members and our visitors.
At our recent Open Day, we had over 20 new members sign up, which is adding to our ever-growing club.
Our ammenities are a driving factor for visitation to our club; we are just two streets back from Safety Bay foreshore where we often see kite surfers and parachuters. We have a well-kept grassed area and a medium-sized playground and sandpit. This summer our participation in the summer pennant competition saw Safety Bay have 5 open division teams, ranging from division 11 to division 2. There is truly a different level of tennis available for everyone.
What makes your club special?
Safety Bay Tennis Club is a hive of activity for the local community. We support areas from Warnbro, Waikiki, Shoalwater, Port Kennedy, Baldivis and of course Safety Bay. We host a variety of social play days for juniors, intermediate, pennant players and our lovely seniors. We are truly a family based club and that resonates through our members and our visitors. At our recent Open Day we had over 20 new members sign up, which is adding to our ever growing club. Our ammenities are a driving factor for visitation to our club, we are just two streets back from Safety Bay foreshore where we often see kite surfers and parachuters.
It is really difficult to turn up to Safety Bay tennis club without seeing someone there. From weekday morning sessions with our seniors and ladies, to Monday and Tuesday night pennant competitions, all weekend long with coaching, match play, pennants and social play there is more often than not someone there to welcome you. We have opened our doors to the community with our open day, where we had all 11 courts packed with people eagerly waiting for the next round. Outside of tennis we host gatherings for Christmas, Quiz Nights and team wind ups. The people from the club that aren’t playing pennants will come down and watch and enjoy the tennis.
For a small club Safety Bay truly has a large outreach. It’s important that we ourselves recognise the impact we have on our close knit community. From providing a safe space for fun social play, to a pathway for up and coming juniors. Safety Bay Tennis Club is truly a home away from home for a lot of our members.
Represented by: Damien Oliver, WA - Melbourne Cup winning jockey
- Players, Safety Bay Tennis Club
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