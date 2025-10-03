Brisbane, Australia, 3 October 2025 | Tennis Australia

Pickleball players from across Australia seized a rare opportunity last weekend as Brisbane’s prestigious Pat Rafter Arena was transformed into four pickleball courts.

The stadium became a new battleground, with a distinct pop sound as players ranging from 16 to 75 years old tried to win gold.

Players travelled from as far as New Zealand to compete in a minimum of four matches in the round-robin event. For many, stepping onto centre court was a once-in-a-lifetime chance to play in the same arena that has hosted some of the world’s best tennis players.

“We didn’t promote the set-up too much because we wanted the surprise factor when players walked in and saw the four courts on Pat Rafter Arena. The feedback has been great,” Tennis Australia Game Expansion Pathways Lead, Blake Kebblewhite said.

READ: Pickleball to take over Pat Rafter Arena

“To see legitimate courts without tape on them was awesome … it was pretty spectacular to have seating actually around a court and to get playing in an atmosphere like that,” Amanda Lowry said.

Competition was fierce across singles, doubles, and mixed divisions. Local Queenslanders made their mark, with Rockhampton’s Tim Rawkins and Yeppoon’s Gordon Watson claiming gold in the men’s masters doubles. Watson also added two bronze medals to his collection in the men’s singles and open mixed doubles.

Four Joola rollout courts were set up across Pat Rafter Arena, while energy levels remained high with DJ Dave and his Rallee pop-up. Players also enjoyed access to a dedicated recovery zone.

“Upon arriving I got a real sense of calmness,” said Open women’s singles gold medallist Ange Green, who travelled from Sandy Bay, Tasmania. “A lot of work had gone on in the background. It’s wonderful to see another great event on the pickleball calendar, which is incredibly professionally run. The volunteers have been fantastic and engaging, and it’s just been seamless.

“It’s always nice to come and visit Queensland, not only because of the warmer weather, but there are such great pickleball facilities here. I feel like I’m like a kid in the candy shop with the pickleball facilities that you have on offer, including the one today at Pat Rafter Arena.

“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity and it’s one of the few that we have access to as pickleball players … hopefully it continues to set the stage for other venues to be able to have pickleball.”

With 52 million players worldwide, pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports for all ages and abilities. It combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis and is played with paddles and a perforated ball on a smaller court.

“We’re really excited about the momentum we’re building in this space,” said Tennis Australia Head of Game Expansion, Callum Beale. “The event is about creating a solid foundation for the future. Having access to an amazing venue like Pat Rafter Arena means we can grow comfortably in the years to come.”

BRISBANE PICKLEBALL CLASSIC RESULTS

Open women’s singles

Gold – Lindsay Baker

Silver – Ange Green

Bronze – Tayah Cross

Open men’s singles

Gold – Thanh Huynh

Silver – Dylan Infield

Bronze – Gordon Watson

Open men’s doubles

Gold – Dylan Infield and Matt Carter

Silver – Thanh Huynh and Lachlan Donnelly

Bronze – Giorgio Aquino and Connor Denny

Open mixed doubles

Gold – Tayah Cross and Josh Nipperess

Silver – Lindsay Baker and Thanh Huynh

Bronze – Remy Maroc and Gordon Watson

Women’s masters doubles

Gold – Rachel Seaniger and Kamilla Wyeth

Silver – Kirsten Emberley and Stacey Muir

Bronze – Elizabeth Morrissey-Tarrant and Donna Pye

Men’s masters doubles

Gold – Gordon Watson and Tim Rawkins

Silver – Matt Chapman and John Lee

Bronze – Allan Assoni and Marcus Soo

Masters mixed doubles

Gold – Jody Bergman and Naveen Gupta

Silver – Donna Pye and Glenn Pye

Bronze – Megan Humphreys and Gary Haack