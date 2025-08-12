Ranking Movers: Schoolkate joins eight other Aussie men in top 100
Nine Australian men feature inside the ATP singles top 100 as Tristan Schoolkate joins the exclusive club for the first time.
Toronto, Canada, 12 August 2025 | Jackson Mansell
The Canadian Masters proved fruitful for the Australian men, with nine now ranked inside the top 100.
Tristan Schoolkate was rewarded for his breakout season with his top 100 debut. The 24-year-old recorded his first win against a top-50 opponent against Joao Fonseca in the opening round to secure a double-digit ranking.
“Top 100. Proud of the work, hungry for more. Just keep going,” he posted on social media.
Schoolkate was one of seven Australians to progress to the second round in Toronto – the most since 1988.
Alexei Popyrin’s quarterfinal berth in Toronto elevated him into the top 20 for the first time. The 26-year-old defeated Daniil Medvedev and Holger Rune to advance to his third quarterfinal of the year.
In other ranking climbers, James Duckworth returned to the top 100 after he also reached the second round, while Adam Walton and Aleksandar Vukic had strong rises.
Meanwhile, James McCabe moved inside the Australian top 10 for the first time.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Ranking
|Move
|Alex de Minaur
|No.8
|0
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.19
|+7
|Jordan Thompson
|No.50
|-6
|Chris O’Connell
|No.77
|+1
|Rinky Hijikata
|No.84
|+1
|Adam Walton
|No.85
|+3
|Aleksandar Vukic
|No.94
|+5
|Tristan Schoolkate
|No.97
|+6
|James Duckworth
|No.99
|+7
|James McCabe
|No.167
|0
John-Patrick Smith’s quarterfinal appearance in Toronto resulted in his maiden top-50 doubles berth.
The 37-year-old and Brazilian partner Fernando Romboli stunned Australian Open 2025 men’s doubles champions Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten to reach the final eight.
Smith’s second ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinal of 2025 lifted him above his previous career-best ranking of world No.52 set in September 2017.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Ranking
|Move
|Jordan Thompson
|No.16
|-1
|Max Purcell
|No.23
|-2
|John Peers
|No.26
|-1
|Matt Ebden
|No.48
|+2
|John Patrick-Smith
|No.50
|+8
|Rinky Hijikata
|No.58
|+4
|Matthew Romios
|No.74
|-3
|Blake Bayldon
|No.96
|0
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.137
|0
|Tristan Schoolkate
|No.147
|+1
Maya Joint climbed in the doubles rankings after the Canadian Open, moving five places to world No.64.
The Australian teenager recorded a victory in her first WTA 1000 doubles campaign when she teamed with American Caty McNally to defeat the experienced pair, Desirae Krawczyk and Giuliana Olmos.
Kimberly Birrell moved back inside the top 150, which continued her strong season in doubles. In 2025, Birrell has reached the round of 16 at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, while she also reached the quarterfinals in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Ranking
|Move
|Ellen Perez
|No.19
|0
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.62
|-2
|Maya Joint
|No.64
|+5
|Storm Hunter
|No.94
|-1
|Petra Hule
|No.135
|+3
|Kimberly Birrell
|No.150
|+5
|Taylah Preston
|No.176
|-1
|Priscilla Hon
|No.179
|-1
|Destanee Aiava
|No.180
|0
|Alexandra Osborne
|No.214
|-7
Daria Kasatkina and Joint remain inside the WTA top 50 after solid Montreal campaigns.
Kasatkina, Australia’s No.1, moves up to world No.17 following her third-round appearance. The 28-year-old breezed past Anna Blinkova before a valiant effort against No.24 seed Marta Kostyuk fell short.
Joint also improved her ranking after her Montreal performance when she avenged her Washington first-round loss to world No.26 Leylah Fernandez.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Ranking
|Move
|Daria Kasatkina
|No.17
|+1
|Maya Joint
|No.44
|+1
|Kimberly Birrell
|No.82
|-3
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.86
|+2
|Talia Gibson
|No.107
|0
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.123
|-9
|Priscilla Hon
|No.132
|-3
|Astra Sharma
|No.146
|+1
|Maddison Inglis
|No.154
|+3
|Daria Saville
|No.159
|+2
