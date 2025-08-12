Nine Australian men feature inside the ATP singles top 100 as Tristan Schoolkate joins the exclusive club for the first time.

Toronto, Canada, 12 August 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Men’s singles

The Canadian Masters proved fruitful for the Australian men, with nine now ranked inside the top 100.

Tristan Schoolkate was rewarded for his breakout season with his top 100 debut. The 24-year-old recorded his first win against a top-50 opponent against Joao Fonseca in the opening round to secure a double-digit ranking.

“Top 100. Proud of the work, hungry for more. Just keep going,” he posted on social media.

Schoolkate was one of seven Australians to progress to the second round in Toronto – the most since 1988.

Alexei Popyrin’s quarterfinal berth in Toronto elevated him into the top 20 for the first time. The 26-year-old defeated Daniil Medvedev and Holger Rune to advance to his third quarterfinal of the year.

In other ranking climbers, James Duckworth returned to the top 100 after he also reached the second round, while Adam Walton and Aleksandar Vukic had strong rises.

Meanwhile, James McCabe moved inside the Australian top 10 for the first time.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Alex de Minaur No.8 0 Alexei Popyrin No.19 +7 Jordan Thompson No.50 -6 Chris O’Connell No.77 +1 Rinky Hijikata No.84 +1 Adam Walton No.85 +3 Aleksandar Vukic No.94 +5 Tristan Schoolkate No.97 +6 James Duckworth No.99 +7 James McCabe No.167 0

Men’s doubles

John-Patrick Smith’s quarterfinal appearance in Toronto resulted in his maiden top-50 doubles berth.

The 37-year-old and Brazilian partner Fernando Romboli stunned Australian Open 2025 men’s doubles champions Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten to reach the final eight.

Smith’s second ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinal of 2025 lifted him above his previous career-best ranking of world No.52 set in September 2017.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Jordan Thompson No.16 -1 Max Purcell No.23 -2 John Peers No.26 -1 Matt Ebden No.48 +2 John Patrick-Smith No.50 +8 Rinky Hijikata No.58 +4 Matthew Romios No.74 -3 Blake Bayldon No.96 0 Alexei Popyrin No.137 0 Tristan Schoolkate No.147 +1

Women’s doubles

Maya Joint climbed in the doubles rankings after the Canadian Open, moving five places to world No.64.

The Australian teenager recorded a victory in her first WTA 1000 doubles campaign when she teamed with American Caty McNally to defeat the experienced pair, Desirae Krawczyk and Giuliana Olmos.

Kimberly Birrell moved back inside the top 150, which continued her strong season in doubles. In 2025, Birrell has reached the round of 16 at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, while she also reached the quarterfinals in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Ellen Perez No.19 0 Olivia Gadecki No.62 -2 Maya Joint No.64 +5 Storm Hunter No.94 -1 Petra Hule No.135 +3 Kimberly Birrell No.150 +5 Taylah Preston No.176 -1 Priscilla Hon No.179 -1 Destanee Aiava No.180 0 Alexandra Osborne No.214 -7

Women’s singles

Daria Kasatkina and Joint remain inside the WTA top 50 after solid Montreal campaigns.

Kasatkina, Australia’s No.1, moves up to world No.17 following her third-round appearance. The 28-year-old breezed past Anna Blinkova before a valiant effort against No.24 seed Marta Kostyuk fell short.

Joint also improved her ranking after her Montreal performance when she avenged her Washington first-round loss to world No.26 Leylah Fernandez.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Daria Kasatkina No.17 +1 Maya Joint No.44 +1 Kimberly Birrell No.82 -3 Ajla Tomljanovic No.86 +2 Talia Gibson No.107 0 Olivia Gadecki No.123 -9 Priscilla Hon No.132 -3 Astra Sharma No.146 +1 Maddison Inglis No.154 +3 Daria Saville No.159 +2

