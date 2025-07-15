The fourth annual Australian Blind and Low Vision Tennis Championships wrapped up in Melbourne on Sunday, with South Australia claiming the Maurice Gleeson Cup as the top-performing state or territory across all singles events.

Melbourne, VIC, Australia, 15 July 2025 | Camille Russo

The fourth annual Australian Blind and Low Vision Tennis Championships wrapped up in Melbourne on Sunday, with 49 athletes competing from around the country and, for the first time, the Asia-Pacific region.

South Australia claimed their first Maurice Gleeson Cup, awarded to the top-performing state or territory across all singles events.

The cup, named in honour of Maurice Gleeson OAM, celebrates his contribution to blind tennis over many years, with players earning points based on final placings and team size.

This year’s championships featured record participation in the B1 and B2 women’s divisions, the largest junior and women’s player fields, and for the first time, a gender split B1 singles draw at national level.

New South Wales’ Grace Hobbs, the current world No.1 in B4 women’s singles, defended her national title.

Meanwhile, Queensland’s Oli Fanshawe, world No.2 in the B2 men’s division, claimed the B2 Men’s Singles title. He defeated the current world No.1 Ethan Cook from South Australia in a thrilling tie-break. Both players have had an impressive year consisting of multiple state, national and international campaigns.

Other standout results included:

Isaiah Muller (SA) taking out the B1 Open Singles title

Isabella Allen (Qld) and Tess Whelan (Vic) teaming up to win the B1 Open Doubles

Ross Patterson (TAS) claiming the B4 Men’s Singles, continuing his impressive undefeated record in the division

Bo Buakaho (SA) and Madison Kelly (Vic) emerging as junior stars to watch, each reaching multiple finals

Two courts were live-streamed daily on Tennis Australia’s YouTube channel and the Blind Sports Australia Facebook page with expert commentary and post-match interviews featured on finals day.

RESULTS: Australian Blind and Low Vision Championships 2025