Alexei Popyrin is one of eight Australians who will feature on the opening day of play at Wimbledon 2025.

London, UK, 30 June 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Eight Australians begin their Wimbledon journey at the All England Club on Monday when the first round commences.

Alexei Popyrin headlines the Day 1 Aussie charge when he faces local wildcard Arthur Fery.

The 25-year-old vies to improve on his third-round finish at the grasscourt major last year, when he valiantly lost to finalist Novak Djokovic.

Popyrin believes his form over the past 12 months makes him deserving of the No.20 seed.

“I know I’ve done the work. I know I’ve beaten the players and I deserve to be where I am right now,” he said ahead of his sixth Wimbledon campaign.

Meanwhile, Jordan Thompson, Chris O’Connell and James Duckworth will also take to the court on Monday as they aim to open their campaigns on a winning note.

MORE: Perfect Popyrin advances to Roland Garros final 16

On the women’s side, Ajla Tomljanovic faces former world No.11 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

The world No.79 is no stranger to a deep run at Wimbledon, reaching the quarterfinals in 2021 and 2022. Tomljanovic holds a 5-3 record on grass this season, holding her in good stead to achieve the same feat this year.

Kimberly Birrell also looks to carry over her solid grasscourt form against No.22 seed Donna Vekic.

The Queenslander gained a huge confidence boost when she prevailed in straight sets over world No.28 Sofia Kenin in the first round of the Eastbourne International. It was her second-biggest victory this season after her win over world No.8 Emma Navarro in Brisbane.

READ: Birrell upsets Kenin in Eastbourne

This will be the third time Birrell has battled Vekic at a Grand Slam tournament, with the pair splitting their previous encounters.

In other women’s matches, Olivia Gadecki faces Belgian Greet Minnen, while Talia Gibson duels with former world No.1 Naomi Osaka.

You can watch Wimbledon 2025 live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport from 8pm AEST.

AUSSIES IN ACTION: WIMBLEDON

COMING UP ON DAY 1

Gentlemen’s singles, first round

[20] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [WC] Arthur Fery (GBR) – Second match, Court 15

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Vit Kopriva (CZE) – First match, Court 9

Chris O’Connell (AUS) v [Q] Adrian Mannarino (FRA) – First match, Court 5

James Duckworth (AUS) v [25] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) – Third match, Court 14

Ladies’ singles, first round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova – Fourth match, Court 10

Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v [22] Donna Vekic (CRO) – First match, Court 15

Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v Greet Minnen (BEL) – Second match, Court 4

[Q] Talia Gibson (AUS) v Naomi Osaka (JPN) – Fourth match, Court 18

