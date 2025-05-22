Maya Joint, Ajla Tomljanovic and Alexei Popyrin recorded victories overnight to progress to the quarterfinals in Rabat and Geneva respectively.

Melbourne, VIC, 22 May 2025 | Jackson Mansell

In a successful day for Australians on tour, Maya Joint, Ajla Tomljanovic and Alexei Popyrin progressing to quarterfinals at their respective tournaments.

Popyrin continued his campaign in Geneva, advancing to his second quarterfinal of the year.

Joint and Tomljanovic reached the final eight in Rabat, Morocco, becoming the first Australian duo since Tomljanovic and Astra Sharma at the 2022 Morocco Open to reach singles claycourt quarterfinals at the same WTA event.

The prospect of a third WTA Tour quarterfinal proved undaunting for Joint, who etched her spot in the final eight in just 68 minutes. A fast start helped pave the way for a 6-0 6-3 win over No.9 seed Katie Volynets.

The world No.78 strengthens her 2025 clay record to 7-3 with the triumph, following successful qualification at WTA 1000 events in Rome and Madrid.

Joint battles No.4 seed Ann Li in her Thursday night quarterfinal encounter. The 19-year-old will hope to extend her winning record against Li after winning their last meeting in Charlottesville, Virginia, in April 2024.

Tomljanovic, a Morocco 2018 finalist, will contest in her fourth Rabat quarterfinal after triumphing over qualifier Tatiana Pieri.

She came from a set down to defeat the Italian, setting up a showdown with Spaniard Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Popyrin proved too strong for Great Britain’s Jacob Fearnley, notching a straight-sets victory in Geneva. The No.5 seed sent down seven aces to Fearnley’s one to book a spot in the final eight.

Next, Popyrin vies to reach his first semifinal on clay since July 2023 when he takes on another Brit in Cameron Norrie.

Meanwile, at Roland Garros, rain delayed qualifying action overnight.

Maddison Inglis and Bernard Tomic were eliminated from main-draw contention, while Daria Saville and Jason Kubler will resume their second-round matches on Day 4.

Astra Sharma and Talia Gibson will also take to the court on Thursday night as they continue their qualifying campaigns.

